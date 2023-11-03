Photos: Inside Underbelly Boulevard and Café Kitty's Opening Party

All new images have been released from the Underbelly Boulevard and Café Kitty opening party on Thursday 2 November, celebrating Underbelly’s new venue, restaurant, and bar in the heart of Soho. Check out photos below!

Operated by Underbelly, producers of the seven-time Olivier award-winning Cabaret and iconic live entertainment events, UNDERBELLY BOULEVARD is a brand-new home for the hottest theatre, cabaret, variety and music, comprising of a 200-capacity performance venue, a rehearsal room for hire, daytime hire for events, readings and workshops, a bar and a 100-cover restaurant.

The original Boulevard Theatre site began as a sister venue to the Raymond Revuebar in the late 1950s, before becoming a small theatre in its own right, the ‘Elle et Lui’ theatre. In the late 1970’s, it was renamed the Boulevard Theatre, and was home to a wide variety of productions, most famously to ‘The Comic Strip’, but also included ‘The Collector’ by John Fowles, adapted by David Parker, ‘Infidelities’ starring Jill Bennett and Eddie Izzard’s ‘Raging Bull’ comedy club before closing its doors in the early 1990’s. In 2010, Soho Estates began an extensive regeneration of the Walker’s Court area which included the reopening the Boulevard Theatre in October 2019.

Underbelly are internationally renowned producers, whose work on the Edinburgh Fringe began in the year 2000 and has continued to this day. Their iconic purple cow, Violet, has been seen in Edinburgh, on London’s Southbank, in Hong Kong and more. Their theatrical arm, Underbelly Productions presents, produces and promotes a diverse programme of work including the multi award winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, La Clique Live in Leicester Square, Austentatious at The Fortune Theatre, Five Guys Named Moe at the Marble Arch Theatre and the forthcoming production of Macbeth starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma.

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden