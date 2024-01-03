Photos: Inside Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

The show will run at The Old Vic from 26 January –30 March

By: Jan. 03, 2024

The Old Vic has released all-new photos of rehearsals for Live Aid musical, Just For One Day. See all the photos below.

The showwill run at The Old Vic from 26 January –30 March 2024.

The cast of Just For One Day are Julie Atherton, Jason Battersby, Cassiopeia Berkeley-Agyepong, Ashley Campbell, Jackie Clune, Olly Dobson, Joe Edgar, Craige Els, Kerry Enright, Jo Foster, Collette Guitart, James Hameed, Naomi Katiyo, Hope Kenna, AJ Lewis, Freddie Love, Eddie Mann, Joel Montague, Rachel Moran, Abiona Omonua, Emily Ooi, Jack Shalloo, Danielle Steers, Tamara Tare and Rhys Wilkinson and Dyd Wynford. 

 The production will feature Musical Supervision, Arrangements & Orchestration by Matthew Brind, Choreography by Ebony Molina, Set by Soutra Gilmour, Costume by Fay Fullerton, Lighting by Howard Hudson, Sound by Gareth Owen, Video & Animation by Andrzej Goulding and Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan




