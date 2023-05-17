Photos: Inside Rehearsal With Ruth Wilson For THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

The 24 hour performance begins on Friday 19 May, at 4pm.

Rehearsal photos have been released of Ruth Wilson in the UK premiere of the internationally acclaimed The Second Woman, an epic 24-hour performance at the Young Vic Theatre, created and directed by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, co-produced with LIFT, commencing on Friday 19 May, at 4pm.

The Second Woman is produced in association with Ruth Wilson, presented in proud association with House of Oz.

On-the-door tickets are available throughout the 24-hour performance which will conclude on Saturday 20 May at 4pm. Full ticket details are available at www.youngvic.org

One woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.

Over a full 24 hours, 100 different men, non-binary and queer people will star opposite Ruth Wilson as she performs over and over a scene between a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance.

In an epic endurance performance inspired by John Cassavetes' film Opening Night, none of the 100 different Martys have met or rehearsed with Ruth Wilson's Virginia and most of them are non-actors.

This production, created and directed by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, is a collaboration between LIFT and the Young Vic, bringing together two of London's most innovative cultural institutions with one of the world's most celebrated actors.

Whether you choose to stay for 24 minutes or the full 24 hours, The Second Woman is a unique, cinematic theatre experience in which the stage offers the audience a wide-angle view of the action, while multiple cameras capture and share live close-ups.

Video and Camera Design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, Lighting Design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, UK Lighting Design by Lauren Woodhead, Music Composition by Nina Buchanan, Set Design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO, and UK Movement Direction by Yarit Dor.

The Second Woman is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and originally supported by Next Wave 2016.

Photo Credit: Beatrice Debney



