Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of GREASE

All new rehearsal photos have been released for GREASE’s UK & Ireland tour in the download link below. Grease begins its tour at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley on 12 March, touring until 16 November.

Check out the photos below!

GREASE stars Marley Fenton as Danny, Hope Dawe as Sandy, Rebecca Stenhouse as Rizzo, George Michaelides as Kenickie, Kieran Lynch as Doody, Lewis Day as Sonny, Alicia Belgarde as Frenchy, Emerald B as Jan, India Chadwick as Marty, Jayd’n Tyrone as Eugene, Phoebe Roberts as Patty Simcox, Dominique Planter as Miss Lynch, Joe Gash as Vince Fontaine and Teen Angel, Deena Kapadia as Cha Cha and Adam Davidson as Johnny Casion.



They are joined by Zera Aitken, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Sergi Ibanez, Thomas Inge, Lauren Hampton, Imogen Malone, Ben Middleton and Carly Miles.



GREASE has designs by Colin Richmond, orchestrations and musical supervision by Sarah Travis, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and Richard Brooker, video and projection design by Douglas O’Connell and casting by David Grindrod CDG.



This production of GREASE is produced by Colin Ingram for InTheatre Productions, The Baruch Viertel Routh Frankel Group, Playing Field and Curve.

