Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant

The play is the first major production to run at Southwark Playhouse's brand new space in Elephant and Castle; Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

Jan. 25, 2023  

Get a first look inside rehearsal for The Walworth Farce, opening at the new Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The new venue, situated in Dante Place, is a literal stone's throw from Walworth Road; making The Walworth Farce (set precisely in council accommodation on that street) a particularly apt choice. The work, fully produced by Southwark Playhouse - will run from February 17 - March 18, 2023 and is directed by Nicky Allpress with design by Anisha Field and lighting design by Lucía Sánchez Roldán.

The Walworth Farce is a remarkable play about what can happen when we become stuck in the stories we tell about our lives. Visceral and tender, the play combines hilarious moments with shocking realism. First performed in Galway, Cork and Dublin in 2006 it was revived at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh in 2007 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it won a Fringe First award. The play received its London premiere at The National Theatre in September 2008.

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Dan Skinner

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Dan Skinner and Killian Coyle

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Dan Skinner, Killian Coyle and Emmet Byrne

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Director Nicky Allpress, and Emmet Byrne

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Emmet Byrne and director Nicky Allpress

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Emmet Byrne, Dan Skinner and director Nicky Allpress

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Killian Coyle and Emmet Byrne

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Killian Coyle

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Rachelle Diedericks and director Nicky Allpress

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
Emmet Byrne, Killian Coyle, Dan Skinner and Rachelle Diedericks



Northern Ballets UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month Photo
Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING for Children Begins National Tour Next Month
​​​​​​​Northern Ballet's well-loved ballet for children Ugly Duckling, begins it's national tour next month. The bite-sized ballet will open at at Northern Ballet's home, the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre next month, before visiting 25 venues nationally.
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome Photo
Ukrainian National Opera Comes to Darlington Hippodrome
For the first time ever the Ukrainian National Opera is touring the UK and visiting Darlington Hippodrome in March with two of the most powerful operas of all time. 
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT Photo
New Music Theatre Company Timelapse to Launch First Project 90 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT
timelapse is a brand-new artist-led theatre company founded by Adam Lenson and Lia Buddle that makes form-disrupting, innovative and exhilarating music theatre inspired by identity, technology and catastrophe.
Liverpools Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup Photo
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Lineup
Liverpool's Epstein Theatre is looking forward to a fantastic start to 2023 with the announcement of a busy programme of events for music, theatre and comedy lovers.

More Hot Stories For You


The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals Returns to Manchester Next MonthThe National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals Returns to Manchester Next Month
January 25, 2023

After the huge success of its first musicals extravaganza last year, on Monday 27th February The National Lottery is once again bringing together the biggest shows from the world of theatre for a spectacular celebration of musicals. 
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse ElephantPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For THE WALWORTH FARCE at The New Southwark Playhouse Elephant
January 25, 2023

Get a first look inside rehearsal for The Walworth Farce, opening at the new Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Check out the photos here!
UNIVERSE: A DARK CRYSTAL ODYSSEY Comes to Linbury Theatre at Royal Opera House in MayUNIVERSE: A DARK CRYSTAL ODYSSEY Comes to Linbury Theatre at Royal Opera House in May
January 25, 2023

Since its premiere in 1982, Jim Henson's boundary-breaking film The Dark Crystal has achieved cult status. A darkly fantastical tale with ecological overtones, today its depiction of an earth riven by extremes and in need of healing is more urgent than ever.
Tim Crouch's TRUTH'S A DOG MUST TO KENNEL Comes to Battersea Arts CentreTim Crouch's TRUTH'S A DOG MUST TO KENNEL Comes to Battersea Arts Centre
January 25, 2023

Truth's a Dog Must to Kennel is a daringly unaccommodated piece of theatre that switches between scathingly funny stand-up and an audacious act of collective imagining. It is an adult take on the atomised world we live in now. King Lear meets stand-up meets the metaverse.
MERBOY - A Queer Retelling of The Little Mermaid Will Open in London This SpringMERBOY - A Queer Retelling of The Little Mermaid Will Open in London This Spring
January 25, 2023

Campfire Theatre will present a queer retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic, The Little Mermaid, as Merboy.
share