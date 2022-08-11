Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SILENCE at the Donmar Warehouse

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming co-production with the Donmar Warehouse and Tara Theatre of Silence, a new play adapted from Kavita Puri's Partition Voices: Untold British Stories by Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din and Alexandra Wood, to mark the 75th anniversary of the Partition of India.

Artistic Director of Tara Theatre, Abdul Shayek directs Renu Brindle, Sujaya Dasgupta, Nimmi Harasgama, Bhasker Patel, Jay Saighal, Rehan Sheikh and Martin Turner. The production opens at the Donmar Warehouse on 6 September, with previews from 1 September, and runs until 17 September, before performances at Tara Theatre from 21 September until 1 October.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan