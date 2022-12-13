Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SALT-WATER MOON at the Finborough Theatre

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Finborough Theatre's upcoming production of David French's Salt-Water Moon.

The play opens 5 January, with previews from 3 January, and runs until 28 January 2023.

Peter Kavanagh directs Bryony Miller as Mary, and Joseph Potter as Jacob. A heartbreakingly romantic exploration of young love, set against the shores of Newfoundland at the edge of the British Empire in 1926.

Young Jacob Mercer has returned home to the tiny and remote Newfoundland fishing village, desperate to win back his former sweetheart, Mary Snow.

But Mary has become engaged to wealthy Jerome McKenzie and is still hurt and bewildered by Jacob's abrupt departure for Toronto a year earlier.

Even to speak to Jacob will put Mary's wedding plans in jeopardy. Stubborn and independent, she is determined never to forgive Jacob...

Salt-Water Moon is a Canadian classic. First staged by Tarragon Theatre, Toronto, in 1984, it has received hundreds of productions around North America and the world since its première. It won the Canadian Authors Association Literary Award for Drama, the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding New Play, the Hollywood Drama-Logue Critics' Award, and was a finalist for the Governor-General's Award for Drama. One of the plays that makes up David French's semi-autobiographical 'Mercer plays' series, Salt-Water Moon now receives its UK première at the multi-award winning Finborough Theatre, known for producing more Canadian plays than any other theatre in Europe.