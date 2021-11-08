Photos: Inside Rehearsal For National Theatre's TROUBLE IN MIND

Rehearsal imagery for Trouble In Mind by Alice Childress is released today. Opening in the Dorfman on December 2 and running until the 19 January, the production is directed by Nancy Medina with Tanya Moodie performing the role of Wiletta.

First staged over 60 years ago, Trouble In Mind is widely considered the masterpiece of actress and playwright Alice Childress.

Trouble in Mind, is set in 1950's America where protests for racial equality erupt in the face of voter suppression. On Broadway, Wiletta Mayer, a talented black actress, has begun rehearsals for a new play about racism - written and directed by two white men. When Wiletta finds that her arguments to tell the trust of the story are dismissed, she decides to take action.

Tanya Moodie performs alongside Daniel Adeosun, Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Joe Bannister, Emma Canning, John Hollingworth, Rory Keenan, Gary Lilburn and Cyril Nri.

Set and costume design by Rajha Shakiry, lighting design by Nao Nagai, music by Nubiya Brandon and Raffy Bushman, sound design by Elena Peña and Rachael Nanyonjo as movement director