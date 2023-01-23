Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND at the Watermill

All new rehearsal photos have been released from The Watermill's brand-new stage adaption of Bill Bryson's award-winning memoir NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND, affectionately celebrating the quirks and eccentricities of British life, adapted by BAFTA and Olivier Award winning playwright Tim Whitnall.

Directed by The Watermill's Artistic Director Paul Hart, designed by Katie Lias, and produced in association with Simon Friend Entertainment, Notes from a Small Island kicks off the Newbury-based award-winning theatre's spring season, and will star Olivier-nominated Mark Hadfield (Thérèse Raquin - Olivier, NT, Into the Woods - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), as 'Bill Bryson'.

Check out the photos below!

Starring alongside Mark in this world premiere, playing from Friday 3 February to Saturday 18 March, are Bryony Corrigan (The Play That Goes Wrong - West End & Broadway, Magic Goes Wrong & Peter Pan Goes Wrong - West End), Wendy Nottingham (Vera Drake, Mr Selfridge, Peaky Blinders), Anne Odeke (As You Like It, The Merry Wives of Windsor & The Comedy of Errors - Shakespeare's Globe), Steve Pinder (Brookside, C4, Wicked - UK and Ireland tour), Akshay Sharan (Jack Absolute Flies Again - National Theatre, 2018 Stage Debut Award for 'Best Actor in a Play' for The Reluctant Fundamentalist -Yard Theatre) and Hayden Wood (The Play That Goes Wrong & Doctor Who: Time Fracture - West End, Richard II - Arcola).

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner