Photos: Inside Rehearsal For NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND at the Watermill

Performances run from Friday 3 February to Saturday 18 March.

Jan. 23, 2023  

All new rehearsal photos have been released from The Watermill's brand-new stage adaption of Bill Bryson's award-winning memoir NOTES FROM A SMALL ISLAND, affectionately celebrating the quirks and eccentricities of British life, adapted by BAFTA and Olivier Award winning playwright Tim Whitnall.

Directed by The Watermill's Artistic Director Paul Hart, designed by Katie Lias, and produced in association with Simon Friend Entertainment, Notes from a Small Island kicks off the Newbury-based award-winning theatre's spring season, and will star Olivier-nominated Mark Hadfield (Thérèse Raquin - Olivier, NT, Into the Woods - Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), as 'Bill Bryson'.

Check out the photos below!

Starring alongside Mark in this world premiere, playing from Friday 3 February to Saturday 18 March, are Bryony Corrigan (The Play That Goes Wrong - West End & Broadway, Magic Goes Wrong & Peter Pan Goes Wrong - West End), Wendy Nottingham (Vera Drake, Mr Selfridge, Peaky Blinders), Anne Odeke (As You Like It, The Merry Wives of Windsor & The Comedy of Errors - Shakespeare's Globe), Steve Pinder (Brookside, C4, Wicked - UK and Ireland tour), Akshay Sharan (Jack Absolute Flies Again - National Theatre, 2018 Stage Debut Award for 'Best Actor in a Play' for The Reluctant Fundamentalist -Yard Theatre) and Hayden Wood (The Play That Goes Wrong & Doctor Who: Time Fracture - West End, Richard II - Arcola).

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Hayden Wood

Akshay Sharan, Steven Pinder

Akshay Sharan, Wendy Nottingham

Anne Odeke

Anne Odeke, Akshay Sharan, Wendy Nottingham, Hayden Wood

Anne Odeke, Steven Pinder

Sibylla Archdale Kalid

Bryony Corrigan

Bryony Corrigan, Anne Odeke, Akshay Sharan

Paul Hart

Mark Hadfield

Mark Hadfield

Mark Hadfield

Steven Pinder, Mark Hadfield

Wendy Nottingham, Hayden Wood




