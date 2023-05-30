Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MY UNCLE IS NOT PABLO ESCOBAR at Brixton House

The world premiere of new play My Uncle Is Not Pablo Escobar challenges toxic stereotypes of Latinx people - the 8th largest ethnic community in the UK and one of the fastest growing, but still not recognised as a category in the national census and other major bodies.

Inspired by the real life story of a major multinational British highstreet bank laundering money for cartels, the show imagines how a powerful team of Latinx women could come together at great risk to themselves to expose the men profiting from crime in Latin America and seek justice.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

My Uncle is Not Pablo Escobar relishes in the seen and unseen of communities and systems so insidiously hidden and explores what it means to have a dual identity – your cultural heritage and your home city. Drawing on extensive activism developed at The Advocacy Academy, the production has already proven the capability of arts to enact social change, being the catalyst for Arts Council England to add Latin American as an ethnicity on their forms - the first major institution to differ from the national census. The team also has been working with King’s College London to galvanise policy and give South American students better access to degree and postgraduate courses.