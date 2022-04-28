Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LEGALLY BLONDE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The cast is led by Courtney Bowman as Elle Woods!

Apr. 28, 2022  

All new rehearsal images have been released from Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Check them out below!

Omigod you guys, meet fashion merchandising major Elle Woods (Courtney Bowman) and her college sweetheart Warner Huntington III (Alistair Toovey). Popular, stylish, they have the perfect relationship. That is until Warner heads to Harvard Law School and decides that he needs a more 'serious' kind of girlfriend.

Dumped, Elle embarks on a drastic plan to win him back. But, on the way, she discovers that there's more to love - and definitely Elle Woods - than meets the eye. Directed by Lucy Moss, co-writer and co-director of the smash-hit musical SIX, it's time to bend and snap, people!

The cast includes: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Gabriela Benedetti, Courtney Bowman, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Jasmin Colangelo, Allie Daniel, Lauren Drew, Vanessa Fisher, Joe Foster, Isaac Hesketh, Nadine Higgin, Dominic Lamb, Esme Laudat, Alžbeta Matyšáková, Eugene McCoy, Liam McEvoy, Grace Mouat, Billy Nevers, Ashley Rowe, Shakira Simpson, Biancha Szynal, Paulo Teixeira and Alistair Toovey.

Original Production by Hal Luftig, Fox Theatricals, Dori Berinstein, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Roy Furman, Amanda Lipitz, Broadway Asia, Barbara Whitman, FWPM Group, Ruth Hendel, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Hal Goldberg, David Binder, James D. Stern, Dougals L. Meyer, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Robert G. Bartner, Michael A. Jenkins, Albert Nocciolino and Warren Trepp; Produced in association with MGM Onstage, Darcie Denkert and Dean Stolber.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Courtney Bowman and the cast

Alexzandra Sarmiento and Nadine Higgin

Alistair Toovey

Alzbeta Matysakova

Courtney Bowman and cast

Courtney Bowman, Billy Nevers, Allie Daniel

Gabriella Bendetti, Dominic Lamb, Jasmine Colangelo

Grace Mouat

Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Isaac Hesketh, Grace Mouat

Joe Foster, Lauren Drew, Liam McEvoy

Lauren Drew, Eugene McCoy

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay

Company

Company

Company

Vanessa Fisher, Isaac Hesketh

Vanessa Fisher



