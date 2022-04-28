Photos: Inside Rehearsal For LEGALLY BLONDE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

All new rehearsal images have been released from Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Check them out below!

Omigod you guys, meet fashion merchandising major Elle Woods (Courtney Bowman) and her college sweetheart Warner Huntington III (Alistair Toovey). Popular, stylish, they have the perfect relationship. That is until Warner heads to Harvard Law School and decides that he needs a more 'serious' kind of girlfriend.

Dumped, Elle embarks on a drastic plan to win him back. But, on the way, she discovers that there's more to love - and definitely Elle Woods - than meets the eye. Directed by Lucy Moss, co-writer and co-director of the smash-hit musical SIX, it's time to bend and snap, people!

The cast includes: Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Gabriela Benedetti, Courtney Bowman, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Jasmin Colangelo, Allie Daniel, Lauren Drew, Vanessa Fisher, Joe Foster, Isaac Hesketh, Nadine Higgin, Dominic Lamb, Esme Laudat, Alžbeta Matyšáková, Eugene McCoy, Liam McEvoy, Grace Mouat, Billy Nevers, Ashley Rowe, Shakira Simpson, Biancha Szynal, Paulo Teixeira and Alistair Toovey.

Original Production by Hal Luftig, Fox Theatricals, Dori Berinstein, James L. Nederlander, Independent Presenters Network, Roy Furman, Amanda Lipitz, Broadway Asia, Barbara Whitman, FWPM Group, Ruth Hendel, Cheryl Wiesenfeld, Hal Goldberg, David Binder, James D. Stern, Dougals L. Meyer, Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, Robert G. Bartner, Michael A. Jenkins, Albert Nocciolino and Warren Trepp; Produced in association with MGM Onstage, Darcie Denkert and Dean Stolber.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith