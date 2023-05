Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone, Amaka Okafor, Felix Scott and Nima Taleghani star in Hope has a Happy Meal, written by Tom Fowler and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. See photos from inside rehearsal!

The productions will run at the Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Upstairs from Saturday 3 June to Saturday 8 July 2023, with press night on Friday 9 June 2023 at 7pm.

Hope has a Happy Meal is designed by Naomi Dawson, with lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Annie May Fletcher and movement direction by Jonnie Riordan.