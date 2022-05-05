Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HENRY VIII at Shakespeare's Globe; Full Cast Announced!

Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast and company for Henry VIII running 19 May - 21 October, directed by Amy Hodge. Adam Gillen will play King Henry VIII, returning to the Globe stage following his acclaimed performance of Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet in 2021. Adam's other theatre credits include Killer Joe (starring Orlando Bloom) in 2018 for which he was Olivier nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and the National Theatre's acclaimed production of Amadeus, opposite Lucian Msamati. His screen credits include his role in ITV sitcom Benidorm from 2011 - 2018, Vita & Virginia (2018), and Fresh Meat (2011). Bea Segura will play Queen Katharine and Janet Etuk will play Anne Bullen.

One of Shakespeare's final plays, and co-written by John Fletcher, this rarely performed play will be seen in a new light at the Globe this summer. Hannah Khalil, the Globe's 2022 Resident Writer has become Shakespeare and Fletcher's third collaborator, providing a female perspective to this exploration of love, lineage, and power.

Amy Hodge returns to the Globe after directing Women Beware Women in 2020. She was Associate Director at Headlong (2015-18), and her other directing credits include Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear at the National Theatre. Henry VIII is designed by Georgia Lowe with Aline David as Movement Director and music by Tom Deering (Co-Composer, Orchestrator & Arranger) and Maimuna Memon (Co-Composer, Songwriter & Lyricist).

Amy Hodge says: "We are so excited to put the women at the heart of this story and bring this forgotten classic to audiences - it's amazing how much it speaks to our times!"

Hannah Khalil says: "We are so lucky to have this talented team of actors coming together to realise Henry VIII. I'm excited to see how they breathe new life into this story we think we all know."

