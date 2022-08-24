Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HANDBAGGED at the Kiln Theatre

Performances run  9 September – 22 October 2022.

Aug. 24, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for Handbagged at the Kiln Theatre.

Indhu Rubasingham's revival of Moira Buffini's critically acclaimed Handbagged is led by Marion Bailey as 'Q', an Older Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Fahy as 'T', an Older Margaret Thatcher, and they are joined by Romayne Andrews (Actor 1), Richard Cant (Actor 2), Abigail Cruttenden (Liz) and Naomi Frederick (Mags).

The original production opened at the Theatre in 2013 before transferring to the West End's Vaudeville Theatre in 2014, ahead of a UK tour in 2015, and performances in New York and Washington in 2019.

Photo Credit: Camilla Greenwell

