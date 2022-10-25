Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A CHRISTMAS CAROL-ISH At Soho Theatre
Production stars acclaimed actress Sarah Hadland with Nick Mohammed, Kieran Hodgson and David Elms.
See photos from inside rehearsal for A Christmas Carol-ish starring critically acclaimed actress Sarah Hadland, Mr Swallow (writer/star and double Emmy award nominee Nick Mohammed) and co.
The show begins previews on 7th December and will conclude its limited run on 23rd December. Tickets have been in huge demand with many dates already down to the last few remaining! All tickets available from sohotheatre.com.
A Christmas Carol-ish's creative team includes director Matt Peover (Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper, UK Tour & Amazon Prime Special; Good Girl, Trafalgar Studios; Nina Conti In Therapy), set & costume design from Tony and Olivier-nominated Fly Davis (Ocean at the End of the Lane, Duke of Yorks West End, Henry V, Donmar Warehouse), and lighting design from Richard Howell (Closer, Lyric Hammersmith; Glengarry Glen Ross, Playhouse Theatre; Coriolanus, RSC / Barbican).
Composer Oliver Birch (I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Leeds Playhouse), Music Supervisor Freddie Tapner (London Musical Theatre Orchestra; A Christmas Carol, Lyceum Theatre West End), and Choreographer Emily Holt (The Entertainer, Curve Theatre/UK Tour; The Wipers Times, The Watermill/Arts Theatre/UK Tour) all return having previously worked on Mr. Swallow shows Dracula! and Houdini. Owen Donovan produces for Berk's Nest (Richard Gadd: Monkey See Monkey Do, Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Kieran Hodgson: '75).
Photo Credit: Matt Crockett
Sarah Hadland, Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed, Sarah Hadland
Kieran Hodgson
Kieran Hodgson, David Elms
Kieran Hodgson, David Elms, Nick Mohammed
Nick Mohammed
Kieran Hodgson
Kieran Hodgson, David Elms
David Elms, Nick Mohammed
David Elms, Sarah Hadland, Nick Mohammed
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Photos have been released of the new cast of MAMMA MIA! at the Novello Theatre in London. The new cast began on 10 October. See the photos here!
Photos: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Celebrates Final West End Performance
October 25, 2022
Dear Evan Hansen celebrated its final London performance at the Noël Coward Theatre on 22 October 2022, three years after its West End premiere on 29 October 2019 and a year after its return to the West End after the covid shutdown (26 October 2021). See photos from the final curtain call here!
F Michael Haynie Will Make Their London Debut At Crazy Coqs For A LITTLE FRIGHT MUSIC
October 25, 2022
F Michael Haynie (Wicked, Frozen, Dogfight), is making their London debut at the famed UK Cabaret hotspot, Crazy Coqs!
Robbie Williams Will Perform Two Concerts The Royal Albert Hall For The Forthcoming Movie BETTER MAN
October 25, 2022
Robbie Williams has announced that he will perform two special shows at London's Royal Albert Hall this November which will be filmed for a major scene in the upcoming Robbie Williams film, 'Better Man'.
BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Return to the West End in March 2023
October 25, 2022
The cult smash-hit BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL will return to the West End opening at The Garrick Theatre on Saturday 4 March 2023 for a strictly limited 11-week season following the phenomenal response to the production during its limited run at The Arts Theatre earlier this year.