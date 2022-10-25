Photos: Inside Rehearsal For A CHRISTMAS CAROL-ISH At Soho Theatre

See photos from inside rehearsal for A Christmas Carol-ish starring critically acclaimed actress Sarah Hadland, Mr Swallow (writer/star and double Emmy award nominee Nick Mohammed) and co.

The show begins previews on 7th December and will conclude its limited run on 23rd December. Tickets have been in huge demand with many dates already down to the last few remaining! All tickets available from sohotheatre.com.

A Christmas Carol-ish's creative team includes director Matt Peover (Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper, UK Tour & Amazon Prime Special; Good Girl, Trafalgar Studios; Nina Conti In Therapy), set & costume design from Tony and Olivier-nominated Fly Davis (Ocean at the End of the Lane, Duke of Yorks West End, Henry V, Donmar Warehouse), and lighting design from Richard Howell (Closer, Lyric Hammersmith; Glengarry Glen Ross, Playhouse Theatre; Coriolanus, RSC / Barbican).

Composer Oliver Birch (I Want My Hat Back, National Theatre; Sleeping Beauty, Leeds Playhouse), Music Supervisor Freddie Tapner (London Musical Theatre Orchestra; A Christmas Carol, Lyceum Theatre West End), and Choreographer Emily Holt (The Entertainer, Curve Theatre/UK Tour; The Wipers Times, The Watermill/Arts Theatre/UK Tour) all return having previously worked on Mr. Swallow shows Dracula! and Houdini. Owen Donovan produces for Berk's Nest (Richard Gadd: Monkey See Monkey Do, Rose Matafeo: Horndog, Kieran Hodgson: '75).