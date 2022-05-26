Photos: In Rehearsal With the Original Cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong will reunite for 2 weeks only to perform the production to UK audiences for the first time in over 5 years.

The original cast from the 2012 run, Rob Falconer (Trevor), Dave Hearn (Max), Henry Lewis (Robert), Charlie Russell (Sandra), Jonathan Sayer (Dennis), Henry Shields (Chris), Greg Tannahill (Jonathan) and Nancy Zamit (Annie) reunite, playing at Opera House Manchester, 30 May - 4 June 2022, and Theatre Royal Newcastle, 6 - 11 June 2022.

Brand new images have been released of the original cast in rehearsals this month! Check them out below!

This return marks 10 years since the play was originally performed. Mischief was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates from LAMDA it began as an improvised comedy group regularly performing at the Fringe venues. Shortly after graduating they came up with the idea for The Play That Goes Wrong, which was first performed at The Old Red Lion Pub Theatre in London, one of their first performances having an audience of just four people! Within 2 years, The Play That Goes Wrong transferred to the West End (currently in its 8th year at the Duchess Theatre), and has since gone on to play to an audience of over two million and been licensed to 30 countries worldwide, along with picking up an Olivier and Tony Award. They have presented further shows across the world including The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Magic Goes Wrong and Groan Ups as well as recently a BBC series, The Goes Wrong Show - series 2 of which is available on iPlayer.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan