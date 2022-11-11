Photos: In Rehearsal For Hackney Empire's Christmas Pantomime MOTHER GOOSE

Hackney Empire has released behind-the-scenes rehearsal images for its Christmas pantomime Mother Goose as previews begin on 19 November.

Earlier this week, Priscilla the Goose had a fun day out at Liverpool Street Station, making friends with delighted commuters as she spread the word about the show, which runs until 31 December. Press Night is 1 December. Tickets are now on sale at www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

Mother Goose stars Kat B (Jack and the Beanstalk and The Wiz, Hackney Empire) as Billy Goose, alongside Ruth Lynch (making her professional debut) as Priscilla the Goose, Holly Mallett (Andy and The Odd Socks, Glastonbury/UK Tour; Notflix: The Improvised Musical, Soho Theatre) as Jill Purchase, Tony Marshall (Casualty (1993 - 2021); Jitney, Old Vic/Leeds Playhouse) as Squire Purchase, Rebecca Parker (Cats, West End; Crazy For You, West End) as Demon Queen, Ope Sowande (Moulin Rouge, Piccadilly Theatre; The Lion King, International Tour) as Jack Goose, and Gemma Wardle (Les Miserables in Concert, Gielgud Theatre; Fame, Cambridge Theatre) as Fairy Fame. The ensemble cast includes Hollie Dorman, Tom Kalek, Elliott Lee, Imogen Opie Marina Tavolieri, Adam Tench and Dawn Williams, with a young ensemble made up of Hackney Empire's ADP Dancers and performers from Vestry School of Dance & Performing Arts.

They join Olivier award-winning panto royalty Clive Rowe, starring in his 15th pantomime at Hackney Empire as Mother Goose. Clive also returns to direct this year's pantomime, alongside Will Brenton (Writer), Steven Edis (Original Songs), Cleo Pettitt (Costume Designer), Renell Shaw (Musical Director: Orchestrations and Arrangements), André Fabien Francis (Choreographer), David W Kidd (Lighting Designer) and Yvonne Gilbert (Sound Designer).

The pantomime Mother Goose was first created for Hackney Empire regular and Music Hall legend Dan Leno, who first played the title role in 1902. 120 years on, Hackney are proud to present the mother of all pantomimes to conclude their 120th birthday year.

What would you do if you found a magical goose who lays golden eggs?! That's exactly what's in store for Mother Goose, and she soon discovered that this priceless talent isn't all it's cracked up to be! Packed full of all your favourite pantomime ingredients, this reimagining of the classic rags-to-riches tale is the perfect festive treat. Expect larger than life characters, gloriously outrageous costumes, incredible live music, uncontrollable laughter and loads of audience participation... oh yes, there definitely is.!

The 2022 festive season will burst into life with the 23rd Hackney Empire pantomime, providing joy for all the family, and in some cases, a vital introduction to the magic of theatre.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

