Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer

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All new rehearsal photos have been released for the West End transfer of Bridge Theatre production of Into the Woods. Directed by Jordan Fein, Sondheim and Lapine’s production will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 7 October 2026, with previews from 22 September, running until 9 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Simbi Akande (Cinderella), John Dagleish (Baker), Fiona Finsbury (Rapunzel), Lucas Koch (Rapunzel’s Prince), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker’s Wife), Jack Quarton (Steward), Keith Ramsay (Jack), Matthew Seadon-Young (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), and Michael S. Siegel (Narrator) join the previously announced Valda Aviks (Grandmother/Giant), Geoffrey Aymer (Cinderella’s Father), Kate Fleetwood (The Witch), Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella’s Stepmother and Alternate Witch), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda), Julie Jupp (Jack’s Mother), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Florinda) and Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Ridinghood), with Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin, and Elsie Watson as Standbys.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical, the Baker, the Baker’s Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine’s second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony Awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This is its first major London production since 2016 and its first West End production in 30 years.

Photo Credit: Johan Perrson

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Related Stories 1 INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End from the Bridge Theatre

Marking the first West End transfer for The Bridge, the multi-award-winning production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods will run in the West End this Autumn.