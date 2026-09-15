 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer

The production will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 7 October 2026, with previews from 22 September, running until 9 January 2027. 

By:

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the West End transfer of Bridge Theatre production of Into the Woods. Directed by Jordan Fein, Sondheim and Lapine’s production will open at the Noël Coward Theatre on 7 October 2026, with previews from 22 September, running until 9 January 2027.  Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Simbi Akande (Cinderella), John Dagleish (Baker), Fiona Finsbury (Rapunzel), Lucas Koch (Rapunzel’s Prince), Laura Pitt-Pulford (Baker’s Wife), Jack Quarton (Steward), Keith Ramsay (Jack), Matthew Seadon-Young (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), and Michael S. Siegel (Narrator) join the previously announced Valda Aviks (Grandmother/Giant), Geoffrey Aymer (Cinderella’s Father), Kate Fleetwood (The Witch), Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella’s Stepmother and Alternate Witch), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda), Julie Jupp (Jack’s Mother), Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (Florinda) and Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Ridinghood), with Hollie Aires, Sabrina Aloueche, Jacob Fowler, Adam Robert Lewis, Sophie Linder-Lee, Toby Turpin, and Elsie Watson as Standbys.

In Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s musical, the Baker, the Baker’s Wife, the Witch, Jack, Little Red Ridinghood, Cinderella and Rapunzel take us beyond happy ever after to discover what really matters.

Sondheim and Lapine’s second collaboration after Sunday in the Park with George brilliantly weaves together four Grimms’ fairy tales. On its Broadway debut in 1986, Into the Woods won Tony Awards each for Sondheim (Best Original Score) and Lapine (Best Book). In London it has had productions by Richard Jones (Phoenix Theatre, 1990), John Crowley (Donmar, 1998) and Timothy Sheader (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, 2010). This is its first major London production since 2016 and its first West End production in 30 years.

Photo Credit: Johan Perrson

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 1 of 19


Fiona Finsbury (Rapunzel)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 2 of 19


Company of Into the Woods

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 3 of 19


Geoffrey Aymer (Cinderella's Father) and Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella's Stepmother)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 4 of 19


Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Riding Hood)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 5 of 19


John Dagleish (Baker)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 6 of 19


Jordan Fein

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 7 of 19


Jack Quarton (Steward) Laura Pitt Pulford (Baker's Wife)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 8 of 19


Gabrielle Lewis Dodson (Florinda), Hana Ichijo (Lucinda), Jennifer Hepburn (Cinderella's Stepmother)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 9 of 19


Kate Fleetwood (Witch)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 10 of 19


John Dagleish (Baker) Laura Pitt Pulford (Baker's Wife)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 11 of 19


Julie Jupp (Jack's Mother), Keith Ramsey (Jack), Matthew Seadon Young (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf), Jack Quarton (Steward)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 12 of 19


Keith Ramsey (Jack), Simbi Akande (Cinderella), John Dagleish (Baker)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 13 of 19


Keith Ramsay (Jack), Jordan Fein, Gracie McGonigal (Little Red Riding Hood)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 14 of 19


Matthew Seadon Young (Cinderella's Prince/Wolf)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 15 of 19


Michael Siegel (Narrator/Mysterious Man)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 16 of 19


Valda Avkis (Grandmother/Giant)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 17 of 19


Lucas Koch (Rapunzel's Prince)

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 18 of 19


Laura Pitt Pulford (Baker's Wife))

Photos: INTO THE WOODS in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Transfer — photo 19 of 19


Simbi Akande (Cinderella)

Buy Tickets to Into the Woods

More on this show: INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End from the Bridge Theatre · 4/13/2026


Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets