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Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park

Guests in attendance at the gala included Chaka Khan, Johannes Radebe, Matt Cardle, Michael Gunning, Dame Denise Lewis, Clara Amfo, Carolyn Griffey, and more.

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All new photos have been released from press night of I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL. Performances will continue at Troubadour Wembley Park until 27 September for a limited season starring multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke as Chaka Khan. Check out the photos below!

Guests in attendance at the gala on Tuesday 4 August included Chaka Khan, Johannes Radebe, Matt Cardle, Michael Gunning, Dame Denise Lewis, Clara Amfo, Carolyn Griffey, and more.

The cast also includes Jordan Frazier as Alternate Chaka, Chrissie Bhima as Marie Stevens, Ashley Stroud as Taka Boom, Charlotte St Croix as Milini Khan, Miles Anthony DALEY as Richard Holland, Jelani Munroe as Hassan Khan, Sophie Earl as Joni Mitchell, Samuel Sarpong-Broni as Stevie Wonder, Teddy Wills as Fred Hampton, Chris Breistein as Steve Winwood, Maryla Abraha as Sandra Stevens, Daniela Morain as Tammy Michelle, Grant Zavitkovsky as Bob Monaco.

I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL is the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global superstar herself.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I’m Every Woman brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend. 

The new musical reveals the woman behind the icon and charts her rise to stardom. It has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, choreography by Ebony Clarke.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Charlotte St.Croix

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Chris Breisten

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Chrissie Bhima

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Rocky Plews (Director)

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Daniela Morain

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Zenzile Tshuma

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Adrian Grant, Teddy Wills, Nia T.Hill, Ashley Stroud & Charlotte St.Croix

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Natalie Pryce and Katie Trevorrow

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Miles Anthony Daley

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Natalie Pryce

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Nay-Nay

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Nia T. Hill (writer)

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Ryan Hughes

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Sophie Earl

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Samuel Sarpong-Broni

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Teddy Wills

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Zenzile Tshuma

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Adrian Grant

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Aaron Renfree

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Anthony Hughes

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Carollyn Griffey

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Chaka Khan

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Chaka Khan

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Chaka Khan

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Ebony Clarke

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Denise Lewis

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Clara Amfo

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Grecia de la Paz

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Hayley Palmer

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Jenny Stoute

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Imani Evans

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Johannes Radele

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


John Galea

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Junior Giscombe

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Kitty Scott Claus

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Kayleigh Stephenson

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Mark Kiley

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Miss Leighding

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Michael Gunning

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Nicole Collings

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Pegah Pourmand

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Philip Baldwin

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Racky Plews

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Sandi Bogle

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Tiara Skye

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke and cast

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke and cast

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke, Chaka Khan and cast

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke, Chaka Khan and cast

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke and cast

Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park Image


Alexandra Burke and cast

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