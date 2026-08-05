Photos: I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL Opens at Troubadour Wembley Park

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All new photos have been released from press night of I'M EVERY WOMAN- THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL. Performances will continue at Troubadour Wembley Park until 27 September for a limited season starring multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke as Chaka Khan. Check out the photos below!

Guests in attendance at the gala on Tuesday 4 August included Chaka Khan, Johannes Radebe, Matt Cardle, Michael Gunning, Dame Denise Lewis, Clara Amfo, Carolyn Griffey, and more.

The cast also includes Jordan Frazier as Alternate Chaka, Chrissie Bhima as Marie Stevens, Ashley Stroud as Taka Boom, Charlotte St Croix as Milini Khan, Miles Anthony DALEY as Richard Holland, Jelani Munroe as Hassan Khan, Sophie Earl as Joni Mitchell, Samuel Sarpong-Broni as Stevie Wonder, Teddy Wills as Fred Hampton, Chris Breistein as Steve Winwood, Maryla Abraha as Sandra Stevens, Daniela Morain as Tammy Michelle, Grant Zavitkovsky as Bob Monaco.

I’M EVERY WOMAN – THE Chaka Khan MUSICAL is the powerful and inspiring life story of the award-winning, multi-platinum selling, global superstar herself.

The fame, the fire, the fight - this is her story. I’m Every Woman brings to life the untold story of Chaka Khan, one of the most influential voices of our time. Unapologetically bold and deeply human, the production explores her unwavering passion for civil rights, her defiance in the face of a toxic music industry, the harrowing road through addiction, and the unrelenting pressure of being a working mother. At its core, it’s a story of resilience, purpose, and power - a celebration of the woman behind the legend.

The new musical reveals the woman behind the icon and charts her rise to stardom. It has a book by Nia T. Hill, direction by Racky Plews, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, choreography by Ebony Clarke.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

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Related Stories 1 I'M EVERY WOMAN to Transfer to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

I'm Every Woman — The Chaka Khan Musical will transfer to Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre from 22 July - 27 September for a limited season starring multi-platinum recording artist and award-winning actress Alexandra Burke.