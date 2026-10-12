 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Harry Judd, KayCee Stroh, and More in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre

The production will run until 3 January 2027.

By:

All new production photos have been released from Disney's High School Musical which starts performances on 12 October 2026 at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and will run until 3 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Starring McFly's Harry Judd as Coach Bolton, Disney icon KayCee Stroh as Ms Darbus, Tobias Turley as Troy Bolton, Leonor Correia as Gabriella Montez, Caitlin Tipping as Sharpay Evans and Luke Bayer as Ryan Evans with Char Burnett as Taylor McKessie, Jordan Benjamin as Chad Danforth, Simeon Beckett as Zeke Baylor, Olivia O’Connor as Martha Cox, Yna Tresvalles as Kelsi Nielson and Curtis Patrick as Jack Scott. The cast is completed by Alexander Black, Eleanor Bye, Harriet Caplan-Dean, Alison Driver, Conor Luke Drury, Mary Francis, Sonia Gil-Lubeiro, Tamsin January, Joseph Lennox, Lucas Morlotti, Katie Mulligan, André Phipps, Meg Silsby, Kade Stenson, Ethan Vijn and Eddie Zickerman.

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic film HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and is co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We’re All In This Together, Get’cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more. 

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL is produced by Hope Mill Theatre and Chris Harper Productions in association with Lowry and co-produced by Winkler & Smalberg, Catherine Schrieber, Drew & Dane Productions, Kevin & Kate McGrath, Merritt Baer, Marc Levine, Andrei Cotocu for Seabright Live and Michael Watt Productions.

Buy Tickets to High School Musical

More on this show: Full Cast Set For Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL UK Tour and London Transfer · 6/4/2026




Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets