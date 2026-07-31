Photos: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Celebrates 10 Years in the West End

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Harry Potter and the Cursed Child celebrated 10 years at its West End home, the Palace Theatre in London on Thursday 30 July. See photos from the celebration!

Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions, the London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened at the Palace Theatre in 2016 marking a ground-breaking moment in UK theatre.

Enthralling audiences from around the world Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has now been seen by over 2.5 million people at the Palace Theatre, including over 300,000 first time theatregoers. A total of 276 cast members have taken to the Palace Theatre stage over the last 10 years, including 45 actors making their professional stage debut. There have been a combined total of 1,762 performances of Part 1 and Part 2, delivering over 8,300 hours of performance time.

Over the last 10 years Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has become a global success having been by seen more than 14 million people worldwide. The production received a record-breaking 9 Laurence Olivier Awards - the highest number awarded for a play, as well as multiple other UK theatre awards, and has now received a record 60 major honours globally, including 6 Tony Awards. There are 5 productions currently running - London, New York, Tokyo, the Netherlands and a North American tour, with previous productions staged in Hamburg, Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.

The West End cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Claire Lams plays Ginny Potter and Joshua Sullivan as Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and Naana Agyei-Ampadu play Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger with Tamia-Renée Alexandra as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Oliver Boot plays Draco Malfoy, with Kai Spackman as his son Scorpius.

They are joined by David Annen, Hollie Beastall, Jacqueline Beaumont, Angeline Bell, Ricardo Castro, Robert Curtis, Laveda Dione, Gabriel Fleary, Cate Hamer, Tim Hibberd, Max Hunter, Dewayne Jameson Adams, Emma Louise Jones, Laura June Ness, Geffen Katz-Kaye, Louise Ludgate, David Mara Sophie Matthew, Nathan Muwowo, David Nairne, Mariam Pope, Helen Power, Jocelyn Prah, Claire Redcliffe, Martin de los Santos, Adam Slynn, Joshua Talbot, Callum Tempest, Alex Tomkins Jake Tuesley and Aidan Garrett Wilkins. Scarlett Davies, Jasper Franklin, Sebastian Halford, Rachel Kirk, Effie Linnen, Tabitha Kodesh, Theo Martin, Olivia Miller, Jack Pennycook, Zachary Seaton, Harper Tricker and Huxley Syers alternate two children’s roles.

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Prepare for spectacular spells, a mind-blowing race through time, and an epic battle to stop mysterious forces, all while the future hangs in the balance.

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Related Stories 1 HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD One-Part Tickets on Sale

425,000 tickets are now on sale for the reimagined one-part production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Palace Theatre. The first performance will take place in October 2026.