Photos: Go Inside THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN Opening Night

Kiln Theatre's production of Zadie Smith'sThe Wife of Willesden is running through Saturday 11 February 2023.

See photos from opening night below!

The production will also see its New York première at the Harvey Theater at the BAM Strong in Brooklyn from 1 to 16 April 2023. This follows the already announced stateside dates at the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University from February 25 to 18 March.

A proper local legend. Married five times. Mother. Lover. Aunt. Friend. Alvita will tell her life story to anyone in the pub - there's no shame in her game. The question is: are you ready to hear it? Because this woman's got the gift of the gab: she can rewrite mistakes into triumphs, turn pain into parables, and her love life's an epic poem. They call her The Wife of Willesden...

A play that celebrates the human knack for telling elaborate tales, especially about our own lives.