Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE CHERRY ORCHARD at Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse is presenting Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, in a new version and directed by Benedict Andrews. The cast features Nina Hoss (Liubov Ranevskaya), Adeel Akhtar (Ermolai Lopakhin), Sarah Amankwah (Charlotta), Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (Yasha), David Ganly (Boris Simeonov-Pishchik), Michael Gould (Gaev), Éanna Hardwicke (Semyon Epikhodov), Daniel Monks (Pyotr Trofimov), Marli Siu (Varya), Sadie Soverall (Anya), Posy Sterling (Dunyasha), and June Watson (Firs).

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

Director: Benedict Andrews; Designer: Magda Willi; Costume Designer: Merle Hensel; Lighting Designer: James Farncombe; Sound Designer: Dan Balfour; Composer: May Kershaw of Black Country, New Road; Voice Coach: William Conacher; Assistant Director: Neetu Singh; Casting Director: Anna Cooper CDG

Can anyone persuade Ranevskaya and her aristocratic household that the world is changing, and they must too?

Following internationally acclaimed productions of The Seagull (Belvoir St Theatre, Sydney) and Three Sisters (Young Vic, London), director Benedict Andrews has a reputation as one of the world's leading interpreters of Chekhov.

For The Donmar Warehouse he stages the great writer's final play. It's a work that predicted and captured the end of an era, but is timeless in its humanity, prescience, humour and pathos. The Cherry Orchard is Chekhov's masterpiece.

Photo credit: Johan Persson