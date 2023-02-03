Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE BEACH HOUSE, Coming To Park Theatre

A tender new play that explores the fragility of female relationships as three women grapple with motherhood, sisterhood and distractions.

Feb. 03, 2023  

The Beach House will premiere at Park Theatre having been shortlisted for Liverpool Hope Playwriting Prize. The cast comprises Gemma Barnett (Offie winner Best Actress for A Hundred Words for Snow) Kathryn Bond (Breach Theatre's It's True, It's True, It's True) and Gemma Lawrence (A Dead Body in Taos).

A tender new play that explores the fragility of female relationships as three women grapple with motherhood, sisterhood and distractions. Conceived against an ever-changing coastal backdrop, Jo Harper's play explores the crisis of becoming a parent, knotted bonds between two sisters and the endurance of familial and romantic love.

The production will run February 15- March 11.

The Company of The Beach House

The Company of The Beach House

The Company of The Beach House

The Company of The Beach House




