Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre
Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades.
The musical Standing at the Sky's Edge which returns to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre following its sell-out debut in 2019. The new musical with songs by Sheffield musician Richard Hawley and book by Chris Bush will transfer to the National Theatre's Olivier in 2023.
See rehearsal photos below!
Poppy wants to escape her old life in London. Joy and Jimmy want to spend the rest of their lives together. Rose and Harry want the new life they've been promised.
A love letter to Sheffield and a history of modern Britain told through the stories of one iconic estate, Standing at the Sky's Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades.
Set to the irresistible songs of legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter Richard Hawley, it is a heartfelt exploration of the power of community and what it is we call home.
Cast for Standing at the Sky's Edge includes: Darragh Cowley, Ahmed Hamad, Séverine Howell-Meri, Samuel Jordan, Bobbie Little, Robert Lonsdale, David McKechnie, Maimuna Memon, Rachael Louise Miller, Baker Mukasa, Alastair Natkiel, Faith Omole, Adam Price, Consuela Rolle, Nicola Sloane, Jake Small, Deborah Tracey, Rachael Wooding and Alex Young.
The company
Severine Howell-Meri and Jake Small
Samuel Jordan
Robert Hastie and cast
Rachael Louise Miller, David McKechnie and Faith Omole
Nicola Sloan
Faith Omole and Deborah Tracey
Consuela Rolle
Baker Musaka
Baker Musaka and company
