Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Kim Davies' Smoke, coming to Southwark Playhouse in February! Previews begin February 1st, and the production opens on February 3rd for a run through February 25th.
See rehearsal photos below!
Co-Directors: Júlia Levai and Polina Kalinina; Production Design: Sami Fendall; Sound Design: Jamie Lu; Lighting Designer: Rajiv Pattani; Graphic Designer: Justin Williams, Intimacy Director: Asha Jennings-Grant
The story takes place in early 2010s New York City at a BDSM party. Julie (Meaghan Martin) is a privileged college dropout dipping her toes into the world of S&M. She meets John (Oli Higginson), a cynical struggling artist willing to act as her guide. Their whirlwind encounter starts as a sexually-charged game of cat and mouse, but as they get to know each other these seemingly self-possessed characters have their boundaries and notions of consent challenged. The consequences are irreparable and unsettling.
Photo credit: Lucy Hayes
