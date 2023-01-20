Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse

The story takes place in early 2010s New York City at a BDSM party.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Kim Davies' Smoke, coming to Southwark Playhouse in February! Previews begin February 1st, and the production opens on February 3rd for a run through February 25th.

See rehearsal photos below!

Co-Directors: Júlia Levai and Polina Kalinina; Production Design: Sami Fendall; Sound Design: Jamie Lu; Lighting Designer: Rajiv Pattani; Graphic Designer: Justin Williams, Intimacy Director: Asha Jennings-Grant

The story takes place in early 2010s New York City at a BDSM party. Julie (Meaghan Martin) is a privileged college dropout dipping her toes into the world of S&M. She meets John (Oli Higginson), a cynical struggling artist willing to act as her guide. Their whirlwind encounter starts as a sexually-charged game of cat and mouse, but as they get to know each other these seemingly self-possessed characters have their boundaries and notions of consent challenged. The consequences are irreparable and unsettling.




There are generally two kinds of audiences at Cirque du Soleil shows. The first kind is usually by far the majority: excited, expectant, often slack-jawed at the amazing feats and ready to clap at any opportunity. Then there’s the rest: hesitant chin-rubbers who still hold out hope after seeing one too many over-hyped shows from this billion-dollar company, non-plussed by the standard circus tropes rolled out in the show-specific costumes or staging but quite ready to rave about whatever makes this production genuinely special. Hello, my name is Franco and I’m a Cirque cynic.
Relish Theatre brings a new drag cabaret play about the climate crisis and its impact on the queer community to the world-famous VAULT Festival.  From award-winning writer James McDermott (Eastenders; Time and Tide, Park Theatre), with musical direction from Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton (SIX: The Musical), Acid’s Reign will debut at VAULT Festival at their new 125 seat cabaret venue The Flair Ground.
Radio 2 Piano Room month sees an abundance of world famous, award-winning artists each perform exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra from Monday 30 January to Friday 24 February 2023.
MAMMA MIA! the feel-good musical based on the songs of ABBA has opened its 2023 UK & International tour at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre where it is now playing until Saturday 28 January.

January 19, 2023

Go inside opening night of Cirque du Soleil KURIOS: Cabinet of Curiosities at the Royal Albert Hall. The must-see show will now run until 5 March, with audiences invited to escape reality and step into a world of extraordinary imagination. See photos from opening night!
January 19, 2023

Canal Cafe Theatre will present NORMAN'S YEAR, running January 25-28, 2023. Four bandmates and a houseplant battle through a year of hangovers, grief and The Kooks.  
January 19, 2023

You're making this difficult is a new, devised piece of clowning exploring the experience of grief, loss and how we love those around us when we are struggling. 
January 19, 2023

Unleash The Llama highlights a forgotten figure of Black British History with the first theatrical adaptation of the life of A.B.C Merriman-Labor, an African satirist who dreamed of becoming the greatest writer in the British Empire.
January 19, 2023

Tomorrow (Friday 20 January), Equity – the performing arts and entertainment trade union – launch their 'Stand Up For 17%' campaign.
