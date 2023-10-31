Photos: Go Inside A NIGHTMARE ON WEST STREET Halloween Party at The Ivy Club

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, The Ivy Club and actor Robert Rees presented the Halloween party, A Nightmare on West Street, on Sunday 29 October at London’s exclusive private members’ bar The Ivy Club, West Street.

See photos below! 

With guests including Lesley Joseph and Harriet Thorpe, plus other stars from the West End’s stages, the evening included dancing, a magician, tarot card reader and live entertainment. Jade Soar and team donated their ‘spooktacular’ make-up skills for free, and the Ivy was dressed by Robert Rees, Gregor Donnelly and Owen Puller, who transformed the Club into a suitably ghoulish space.

 

Prizes for Best Dressed guests were announced on the night, with 1st place going to ‘A Dalek’, 2nd place won by ‘Mr Monopoly’, and 3rd place being awarded to ‘Bill and Ben’.

 

Acting for Others would like to thank Robert Rees, The Ivy Club, Bonnie Britain Photography, Jade Soar and her team, Nancy Khan, Gregor Donnellyand Owen Puller and everyone that attended this year’s Halloween party.

 

Joel Marvin, Director of Fundraising at Acting for Others, said: “It was wonderful that we had so many guests come along and enjoy themselves in support of Acting for Others. Every single person there threw themselves into the occasion with fantastic enthusiasm, and we look forward to more opportunities to raise funds for all the charities that we work with and celebrate the theatrical community. Here’s to next year!”

 

A Nightmare on West Street is produced by Robert Rees and The Ivy Club in support of Acting for Others, a fundraising organisation for 14 UK theatrical and welfare charities.

 

For those unable to attend the event, Acting for Others can still be supported by donating at www.actingforothers.co.uk/donate

 

