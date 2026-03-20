Photo: Ginger Johnson & Kyran Thrax in New Art For CATEGORY IS: MACBETH

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All new key art has been released for CATEGORY IS: MACBETH starring Ginger Johnson & Kyran Thrax. The all-drag hard-hitting, fierce, and gritty take on Shakespeare’s Macbeth opens at the Emerald Theatre from 24 April until 28 May 2026. Check out the poster below!

The all-star cast, directed by TuckShop’s Creative Director Chris Clegg, will include Ginger Johnson (Drag Race UK Season 5 and 2025 Celebrity MasterChef winner) as Macbeth, Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner) as Lady Macbeth, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Late Night Lycett), Cyro (Moonin 80: Everybody is Welcome, Southbank Centre) and Daniel Jacobs (Vinegar Strokes) (The Importance of Being Earnest, Rose Theatre; Death Drop, West End & UK Tour) as The Three Witches, Anna Phylactic (Dragula Season 5, Tubi; Coronation Street, ITV; Peter Pan, West End) as Banquo, Richard Energy (Antifa Cabarett: Slut it Down, Wellstot) as King Duncan and Victoria Scone (Alice in Wonderland; UK Tour, Death Drop: Back In The Habit, Sleeping Beauty, West End) as Macduff.

CATEGORY IS: MACBETH reimagines one of Shakespeare’s bloodiest tragedies in a city where being gay is an act of rebellion and drag is a form of survival. Starring a cast of ferocious drag performers, this is an all-new Macbeth born under strobe lights and police sirens, where prophecy comes whispered over eyeliner mirrors and power is seized in heels sharp enough to kill.

Photo Credit: Chris Clegg