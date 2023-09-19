Photos: Get a First Look at THE FULL MONTY UK Tour

Get a first look at the UK Tour of Simon Beaufoy’s THE FULL MONTY starring Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden and Bill Ward.

Check out photos below!



The cast is completed by Neil Hurst, Ben Onwukwe, and Nicholas Prasad alongside Oliver Joseph Brooke, Katy Dean, Laura Matthews, Danny Mellor, Adam Porter Smith, Suzanne Procter, Alice Schofield, and Leyon Stolz-Hunter. The young actors playing the role of Nathan on tour will be Cass Dempsey, Theo Hills, Rowan Poulton and Jack Wisniewski. Click Here



THE FULL MONTY marks the first co-production and partnership between the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, which recently became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation.

THE FULL MONTY is directed by Michael Gyngell, choreography and intimacy direction is by Ian West, Set and Costume design is by Jasmine Swan with Lighting design by Andrew Exeter and Sound design by Chris Whybrow. The Casting Director is Marc Frankum.