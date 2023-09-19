Photos: Get a First Look at THE FULL MONTY UK Tour

THE FULL MONTY is directed by Michael Gyngell, and stars Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden and Bill Ward.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Get a first look at the UK Tour of Simon Beaufoy’s THE FULL MONTY starring Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden and Bill Ward.

Check out photos below!
  
The cast is completed by Neil Hurst, Ben Onwukwe, and Nicholas Prasad alongside Oliver Joseph Brooke, Katy Dean, Laura Matthews, Danny Mellor, Adam Porter Smith, Suzanne Procter, Alice Schofield, and Leyon Stolz-Hunter. The young actors playing the role of Nathan on tour will be Cass Dempsey, Theo Hills, Rowan Poulton and Jack Wisniewski. Click Here
 
THE FULL MONTY marks the first co-production and partnership between the Everyman Theatre Cheltenham and Buxton Opera House, which recently became an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation.

THE FULL MONTY is directed by Michael Gyngell, choreography and intimacy direction is by Ian West, Set and Costume design is by Jasmine Swan with Lighting design by Andrew Exeter and Sound design by Chris Whybrow. The Casting Director is Marc Frankum.

Photo credit: Ellie Kurttz

Alice Schofield and Katy Dean

Bill Ward

Bill Ward and Neil Hurst

Bill Ward, Danny Hatchard, Neil Hurst, Nicholas Prasad and Leyon Stolz-Hunter

Bill Ward, Danny Hatchard, Nicholas Prasad, Neil Hurst and Leyon Stolz-Hunter

Danny Hatchard and Company

Jack Wisniewski and Danny Hatchard

Jake Quickenden

Leyon Stolz-Hunter, Jake Quicken, Neil Hurst and Company

Leyon Stolz-Hunter, Jake Quickenden, Nicholas Prasad, Bill Ward and Danny Hatchard

Neil Hurst

Neil Hurst and Danny Hatchard

Nicholas Prasad and Jake Quickenden

Nicholas Prasad, Leyon Stolz-Hunter, Jake Quickenden, Bill Ward and Neil Hurst




