Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of WHEN DARKNESS FALLS

The production opened last night, Wednesday 9th February 2023, at London's Richmond Theatre.

Feb. 10, 2023  

All new production images have been released for the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls. When Darkness Falls, written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, opened last night, Wednesday 9th February 2023, at London's Richmond Theatre.

Check out the photos below!

This chilling theatrical production takes you into the dark pasts of the bewitching island of Guernsey. Through sharing tales from its turbulent history, including World War Two and the Great Storm of 1987, When Darkness Falls reveals disturbing truths and asks the question: what really is a ghost?

Remember, these are just stories ... aren't they?

When Darkness Falls will continue a UK tour, visiting Poole, Mold, Salford, Exeter, Dundee, Windsor, Bromley, Leicester, Oxford and closing at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday 29th April 2023.

Written by James Milton (known to many as popular historian James Bulgin) and the acclaimed playwright, Paul Morrissey, this powerful production of When Darkness Falls stars Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis.

Tony Timberlake will play the role of John Blondel. Timberlake has recently appeared in the UK tour of Maggie May and in the world-famous The Mousetrap. His previous West End credits include Hairspray, Chicago, Monty Python's Spamalot and Les Misérables.

Thomas Dennis will play the role of The Speaker. Dennis has recently appeared in Max Webster's Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse. Prior to that, he played the roles of Albert in the UK Tour of War Horse and Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

On a stormy night on the small island of Guernsey, a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island's incredible folklore and paranormal history.

As the young expert regales his horrifying stories, the teacher learns that we all have our own truth. Our own stories. And our own ghosts that haunt us. Ghosts that bring the past, present and future together in unexpected ways.

Are you brave enough to face your fears? When Darkness Falls, the haunting hair-raising tale, is on sale now.



2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in September Photo
2:22 - A GHOST STORY Will Embark on UK Tour Beginning in September
The critically acclaimed, smash hit, supernatural thriller 2:22 - A Ghost Story will embark on an extensive UK-wide tour, opening at Bath Theatre Royal on 1 September 2023, and continuing through to May 2024 with the full tour schedule to be announced soon.
Tickets from £18 for WINNERS CURSE at the Park Theatre Photo
Tickets from £18 for WINNER'S CURSE at the Park Theatre
Making war is a dirty business. So is making peace.
Review: THE SILVER BELL, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: THE SILVER BELL, VAULT Festival
The singularity of souls, how coincidence and circumstances change the course of a life, the idiosyncratic relationship we create with specific people, they all come together with refined technique and deft use of language. It’s a gem of a play. 
Review: MOLKA, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: MOLKA, VAULT Festival
It’s a heavy topic, and the company bear the weight of it throughout. MOLKA is commendable for its avant-garde approach to the subject, which has the vice of a Tate Modern performance art piece more than a straight play. While it gets slightly lost in its stylistic choices and fails to provide a map for the audience to navigate its symbolism, it’s a diamond in the rough.

More Hot Stories For You


West End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in MayWest End Flea Market 2023 to Take Place in May
February 9, 2023

Theatrical charity, Acting for Others, has announced West End Flea Market 2023. This year’s event will take place on Saturday 20 May at St Paul’s Church and Churchyard, Covent Garden.
IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Comes to Vault Festival 2023
February 9, 2023

FlawBored present their pitch-black satire of the monetisation of identity politics: a self-aware, intersectional, disabled-led dissection of identity and access.
Southbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is EverythingSouthbank Centre Awarded Platinum Accessibility Status By Attitude Is Everything
February 9, 2023

The Southbank Centre has announced that it is the first UK venue to be awarded Attitude is Everything's highest possible accolade in its efforts to improve access and inclusion to live events.
Laura Morera Retires as a Principal Dancer After 27 YearsLaura Morera Retires as a Principal Dancer After 27 Years
February 9, 2023

Royal Ballet Principal dancer Laura Morera will retire at the end of the Season after a career spanning over 27 years. Her final performance on the Royal Opera House stage will be on Saturday 17th June in Kenneth MacMillan's Anastasia Act III.
UNDER THE BLACK ROCK Comes to Arcola Theatre Next MonthUNDER THE BLACK ROCK Comes to Arcola Theatre Next Month
February 9, 2023

​​​​​​​Posing questions about family loyalty, morality and how young men and women are drawn into violence, Under the Black Rock is a play set in Belfast around the time of the Troubles, starring Evanna Lynch, best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter films.
share