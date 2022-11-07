Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES

Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's world-famous tale, production photos of the brand-new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn, have been released. Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (Doctor Who, BBC; The Brothers, BBC) and Terry Molloy (The Archers, BBC Radio 4; Doctor Who, BBC) will take to the stage in this classic detective tale.

Check out the all new photos below!

Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker, returning to the stage after five years, and Molloy, best known for playing the infamous Mike Tucker in The Archers for over forty years, now team up as the iconic Holmes and Watson. Joined by Dee Sadler (No Place Like Home, BBC; All Creatures Great and Small, BBC) as Doctor Mortimer, this radio-play-on-stage brings to life one of the greatest detective mysteries ever told.

Tickets are available from the theatre websites with all direct links accessed from crimeandcomedytheatrecompany.co.uk/dates.