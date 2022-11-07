Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES
Doctor Who stars Colin Baker and Terry Molloy take to the stage in this classic detective tale.
Commemorating 120 years of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's world-famous tale, production photos of the brand-new stage adaptation of The Hound of the Baskervilles, touring the UK this autumn, have been released. Doctor Who stars Colin Baker (Doctor Who, BBC; The Brothers, BBC) and Terry Molloy (The Archers, BBC Radio 4; Doctor Who, BBC) will take to the stage in this classic detective tale.
Check out the all new photos below!
Once facing each other as mortal enemies as the Doctor and Davros in Doctor Who, Baker, returning to the stage after five years, and Molloy, best known for playing the infamous Mike Tucker in The Archers for over forty years, now team up as the iconic Holmes and Watson. Joined by Dee Sadler (No Place Like Home, BBC; All Creatures Great and Small, BBC) as Doctor Mortimer, this radio-play-on-stage brings to life one of the greatest detective mysteries ever told.
Tickets are available from the theatre websites with all direct links accessed from crimeandcomedytheatrecompany.co.uk/dates.
Cast
Cast
Terry Molloy
Terry Molloy and Dee Sadler
Nigel Fairs, Colin Baker, Terry Molloy, Dee Sadler
Nigel Fairs, Colin Baker, Terry Molloy
Colin Baker
Colin Baker and Terry Molloy
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 6, 2022
CTC Dance Company will be doing a research and development week from the 5th December - 10th December with an invited viewing on Saturday 10th.
GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol Announced At The Other Palace
November 4, 2022
The Other Palace has announced that the spicy, inventive and irreverently hilarious Ghosted – Another F***ing Christmas Carol, from the writers and director behind Above The Stag Theatre's pantomimes, is coming to The Other Palace Studio from 1 to 24 December.
Full Cast Announced For DOCTOR ZHIVAGO in Concert at The London Palladium Starring Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker
November 4, 2022
Full casting is announced for DOCTOR ZHIVAGO – IN CONCERT playing at the London Palladium for one-night-only on Sunday 7 May 2023.
FURTHER THAN THE FURTHEST THING Comes to the Young Vic Theatre in March 2023
November 4, 2022
The Young Vic Theatre today announces a new production of Further than the Furthest Thing, the award-winning play and haunting modern classic by Zinnie Harris (This Restless House, How To Hold Your Breath), directed by Young Vic Associate Director and Genesis Fellow Jennifer Tang (AI, Mountains: The Dreams of Lily Kwok).
Full Creative Team Announced For WHO'S HOLIDAY Starring Drag Race Icon Miz Cracker
November 4, 2022
The full creative team who will be supporting Drag Race US icon Miz Cracker in the European debut of WHO'S HOLIDAY by Matthew Lombardo has been announced.