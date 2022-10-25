Photos: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Norman Bowman as Sam and more.
Photos have been released of the new cast of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London. The new cast began on 10 October.
See the photos below!
The global smash hit musical originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 10 million people and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes.
The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Norman Bowman as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie, Miles Henderson as Sky, Natasha Heyward as Ali, Olivia Lallo as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Eddie and Jake Bailey as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab playing Donna at certain performances.
With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.
Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
Olivia Lallo, Meg Hateley and Natasha Heyward
Miles Henderson (front, lying) with the cast
Norman Bowman and Meg Hateley
Miles Henderson with the cast
Miles Henderson and Meg Hateley
Meg Hateley
Meg Hateley with the cast
Meg Hateley, Stephen Beckett, Norman Bowman, and Christopher Dickins
Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson
Meg Hateley and Stephen Beckett
Meg Hateley and Mazz Murray
Meg Hateley and Christopher Dickins
Jake Bailey, Lucca Chadwick-Patel and Miles Henderson
Josie Benson and Christopher Dickins
Gemma Goggin and Stephen Beckett
Jake Bailey, Lucca Chadwick-Patel and Miles Henderson
Christopher Dickins, Norman Bowman and Stephen Beckett
Front kneeling, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Miles Henderson, Jake Bailey and cast
Centre, Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson
Centre, Mazz Murray with the cast
Centre, Jake Bailey and the cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
Stephen Beckett, Norman Bowman and Christopher Dickins
The cast
Olivia Lallo, Meg Hateley, and Natasha Heyward
