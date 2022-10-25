Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End

The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Norman Bowman as Sam and more.

Oct. 25, 2022  

Photos have been released of the new cast of Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre in London. The new cast began on 10 October.

See the photos below!

The global smash hit musical originally opened in London at the Prince Edward Theatre on 6 April 1999, before transferring to the Prince of Wales Theatre in 2004, and then to the Novello Theatre in 2012. The London production of Mamma Mia! has been seen by over 10 million people and has broken box office records in all three of its London homes.

The London cast stars Mazz Murray as Donna, Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Norman Bowman as Sam, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie, Miles Henderson as Sky, Natasha Heyward as Ali, Olivia Lallo as Lisa, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Eddie and Jake Bailey as Pepper, with Jennifer Adab playing Donna at certain performances.

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast.

Photo credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Mamma Mia!
Olivia Lallo, Meg Hateley and Natasha Heyward

Mamma Mia!
Miles Henderson (front, lying) with the cast

Mamma Mia!
Norman Bowman and Meg Hateley

Mamma Mia!
Miles Henderson with the cast

Mamma Mia!
Miles Henderson and Meg Hateley

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley with the cast

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley, Stephen Beckett, Norman Bowman, and Christopher Dickins

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley and Stephen Beckett

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley and Mazz Murray

Mamma Mia!
Meg Hateley and Christopher Dickins

Mamma Mia!
Josie Benson and Mazz Murray

Mamma Mia!
Mazz Murray and Norman Bowman

Mamma Mia!
Jake Bailey, Lucca Chadwick-Patel and Miles Henderson

Mamma Mia!
Josie Benson and Christopher Dickins

Mamma Mia!
Gemma Goggin and Stephen Beckett

Mamma Mia!
Jake Bailey, Lucca Chadwick-Patel and Miles Henderson

Mamma Mia!
Jake Bailey and Josie Benson

Mamma Mia!
Christopher Dickins, Norman Bowman and Stephen Beckett

Mamma Mia!
Front kneeling, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Miles Henderson, Jake Bailey and cast

Mamma Mia!
Centre, Meg Hateley and Miles Henderson

Mamma Mia!
Centre, Mazz Murray with the cast

Mamma Mia!
Centre, Jake Bailey and the cast

Mamma Mia!
The cast

Mamma Mia!
The cast

Mamma Mia!
The cast

Mamma Mia!
The cast

Mamma Mia!
Stephen Beckett, Norman Bowman and Christopher Dickins

Mamma Mia!
The cast

Mamma Mia!
Olivia Lallo, Meg Hateley, and Natasha Heyward

Mamma Mia!
Stephen Beckett and Gemma Goggin



