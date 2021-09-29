Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the National Theatre's THE NORMAL HEART

Performances run through 6 November.

Sep. 29, 2021  

The Normal Heart is now playing at the National Theatre. Performances run through 6 November. Check out all new photos below!

A new virus is infecting gay men across New York City. As the rising death toll is ignored by government and the medical establishment, fear and confusion turns to rage and division. Using this anger, writer and activist Ned Weeks sets out to unite the community in their fight for recognition and right to survive.

Marking 35 years since its explosive UK premiere, Dominic Cooke (Follies) directs Larry Kramer's ground-breaking play.

The cast includes Ben Daniels (The Crown), Liz Carr (Silent Witness) and Luke Norris (Poldark)

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

