Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse

The production is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.

Feb. 15, 2023  

All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.

In her illegal boarding house in Butetown, Cardiff, Gwyneth Mbanefo toils tirelessly to keep afloat.

It's a port town during the war; home to souls from every corner of the globe. When Nate, an African American GI, escapes his barracks and discovers this new world without segregation, can he find safe harbour? And with danger on every corner, whom can he trust?

Cast: Samuel Adewunmi, Rita Bernard-Shaw, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Zaqi Ismail, Gareth Kennerley, Bethan Mary-James, Sarah Parish and Zephryn Taitte.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Legendary choreographer Sir Robert Cohan is an artist whose influence on the UK contemporary dance landscape is immeasurable. His legacy will be honoured in an evening of his choreography at The Place on 24 and 25 March.
Production photos have been released for The Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate, Northampton's co-production of Unexpected Twist. It will opened at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 11 February 2023 and will be embarking on a National Tour from 28 February 2023.
Clowning duo Ruxy Cantir and Sarah Rose Graber are taking their fun-filled family show Two in a Barrel on a tour of Scotland this Spring, presented by Scissor Kick!  This vibrant and lively production explores our relationship to rubbish and the environment through physical theatre, clowning, and puppetry, and investigates how climate change and plastic pollution impacts our lives. 
Award-winning comedian, actor and writer Jack Whitehall has confirmed dates for seven work in progress performances; from Wednesday 15th March 2023 to 29th March 2023. 

February 15, 2023

Caroline Leslie's irresistible production of Mark Evans' glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. Tom Allen, Adjoa Andoh, Alexander Armstrong, Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Ben Miller and Sue Perkins are all confirmed to appear.
February 15, 2023

New production photos have been released from the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End, currently starring BAFTA Award winner Aimee Lou Wood as 'Sally Bowles', Olivier Award nominee John McCrea as 'The Emcee' and Nathan Ives-Moiba as 'Cliff Bradshaw'.
February 14, 2023

The REcreate Agency and Triptych Theatre present Vermin, written by Benny Ainsworth at Arcola Theatre, running 14 March - 1 April.
February 14, 2023

Josh loves Eurovision. He knows every insane figure and fact. Ukraine entering a guy in a hamster wheel. Norway winning with an Olympic skater. The Russian grannies. The Brotherhood of Man. Each May he hosts a Eurovision party - the highlight of his year.
February 14, 2023

Judith Amsenga, Audrey Anderson, Jack Bennett, Joanne Clifton, Wesley Griffith, Gabriel Paul star in  'Windfall', which arrives at London's Southwark Playhouse following a critically acclaimed run in New York in 2022. Check out photos here!
