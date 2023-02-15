Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse

All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona's Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.

In her illegal boarding house in Butetown, Cardiff, Gwyneth Mbanefo toils tirelessly to keep afloat.

It's a port town during the war; home to souls from every corner of the globe. When Nate, an African American GI, escapes his barracks and discovers this new world without segregation, can he find safe harbour? And with danger on every corner, whom can he trust?

Cast: Samuel Adewunmi, Rita Bernard-Shaw, Ifan Huw Dafydd, Zaqi Ismail, Gareth Kennerley, Bethan Mary-James, Sarah Parish and Zephryn Taitte.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan