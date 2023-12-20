Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at THE UNFRIEND at Wyndham's Theatre

Performances continue until 9 March 2024.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 4 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation

The Unfriend Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £30
Cast
Photos
Videos

Producers Playful Productions has released production photos for the West End return of Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ record breaking collaboration The Unfriend, which is now playing at the Wyndham's Theatre. Performances continue until 9 March 2024.

The cast is led by award-winning comedian and actor Lee Mack (Would I Lie To You, Not Going Out, Inside No. 9) as Peter, Sarah Alexander (Jonathan Creek, Green Wing, Smack The Pony and Coupling) as Peter’s wife, Debbie, Frances Barber (Silk and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) as Elsa Jean Krakowski and Nick Sampson (Witness for the Prosecution, Anthony and Cleopatra) as The Neighbour.

They are joined by Muzz Khan (Behind The Beautiful, Ten (Stop The War)) as PC Junkin, Maddie Holliday (Afterlife, The Unfriend at the Criterion) as Rosie and Jem Matthews as Alex in his West End debut. 

The company is completed by Christopher Jordan (Hedda Gabler at The Old Vic, The Unfriend at the Criterion) as understudy Peter/The Neighbour, Cathy Walker (Witness for the Prosecution, The Unfriend at the Criterion) as understudy Debbie/Elsa, Charlie Richards (The Play That Goes Wrong, Four Score Years And Ten) as understudy Alex/PC Junkin and Poppy Shepherd (Our Generation) as understudy Rosie.

While on holiday Peter and Debbie befriend Elsa: a lusty, Trump-loving widow from Denver, USA. She’s less than woke but kind of wonderful, so they agree to stay in touch - because no one ever really does, do they?

When Elsa invites herself to stay with the family a few months later, they decide to look her up online. But it’s too late: on learning the truth about Elsa Jean Krakowski, the deadly danger is already on a flight to London! What began as a casual holiday friendship is suddenly a threat to all their lives. 

Peter and Debbie now face the ultimate challenge of the modern world - how do you protect all that you love from mortal peril without seeming a bit impolite?

Because guess who’s coming… to MURDER.

The Unfriend is designed by Robert Jones, with lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Ella Wahlström, video design by Andrzej Goulding and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG. The Unfriend by Steven Moffat was originally developed by Playful Productions.



BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Soho Theatre Brings Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomers to London in 2024 Photo
Soho Theatre Brings Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomers to London in 2024

This January, Soho Theatre brings all seven Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomers to London, for a side-splitting start to 2024. Learn more about the full lineup here!

2
Critics Pick: Gary Naylors Best of 2023 in Review Photo
Critics' Pick: Gary Naylor's Best of 2023 in Review

Some highlights of the last year and some optimism for an uncertain future

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DONT DESTROY ME at the Arcola Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DON'T DESTROY ME at the Arcola Theatre

Offie Award winning Two’s Company is staging another rediscovered jewel this January,  Don’t  Destroy Me  by pioneering Jewish writer Michael Hastings. Check out all new rehearsal photos here!

4
Sony Music to Release OPERATION MINCEMEATs Dear Bill Photo
Sony Music to Release OPERATION MINCEMEAT's 'Dear Bill'

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is based on the extraordinary true story during World War II, the elaborate scheme is largely attributed to Ewen Montagu and Charles Cholmondeley.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUEPhotos: Inside Opening Night of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at the Park TheatrePhotos: Inside Rehearsal For KIM'S CONVENIENCE at the Park Theatre
Sky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive SeasonSky Arts Reveals Lineup of Musicals to Be Broadcast This Festive Season
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to London Royal Festival HallSPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE Live in Concert Comes to London Royal Festival Hall

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You