Photos: First Look at THE HOUSE WITH CHICKEN LEGS, Coming to the Southbank Centre

The Olivier-nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles and HOME Manchester will present the London premiere of their highly acclaimed co-production The House with Chicken Legs this Winter with a Christmas holiday run at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Bringing Sophie Anderson's best-selling novel to life, this critically acclaimed show transports audiences to a world inspired by Baba Yaga through live music, intricate puppetry and projection.

The show opens next week on 13 December and runs until 30 December 2023. See the first photos here.