Photos: First Look at THE DARKEST PART OF THE NIGHT at the Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre presents the world première of Zodwa Nyoni's The Darkest Part of the Night. Nancy Medina directs Brianna Douglas, Andrew French, James Clyde, Hannah Morrish, Lee Phillips and Nadia Williams. The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 21 July, with previews from 14 July, and runs until 13 August. Check out all new production photos here!

As Shirley and Dwight bury their mother, they remember their upbringing in 1980s Chapeltown, Leeds differently. In the height of racial discrimination, police brutality and poverty, the struggle for survival ripped through their family.

Dwight was discovering what it meant to be a young black boy with autism in a world determined never to understand him. Shirley was desperately trying to forge her own independence away from unfair expectations at school and home.

Now as adults, they need to bring together the fractured pieces of their past to move forward together.

Nancy Medina directs Zodwa Nyoni's gripping and heartfelt drama that explores the complexities and beauty of what it really means to care for one another.