Photos: First Look at THE CANTERVILLE GHOST at the Southwark Playhouse

All new photos have been released from The Canterville Ghost at the photocall in London. Check them out below!

Oscar Wilde's uproarious spectacular The Canterville Ghost will haunt and delight audiences at the Southwark Playhouse this autumn, as part of a wider UK Tour. The gloriously ghoulish show, directed by Olivia Jacobs, is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the award-winning theatre company Tall Stories.

Matt Jopling (The Canterville Ghost, UK Tour, Beauty and the Beast, New Wolsey Theatre, What The Ladybird Heard; The Lyric, UK/International Tour) will have audiences guffawing as the comedian, and Callum Patrick Hughes (The Great Gatsby, The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch; NewsRevue, Canal Café; Venus and Adonis, Wardrobe Theatre) will conjure excitement as the illusionist.

Katie Tranter will read minds as a phenomenal psychic (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre; Little Lily Harley, The Rude Mechanicals; Rumpelstiltskin, Insane Root), and Steve Watts (As You Like It, Cheek by Jowl; Jumpers, National Theatre/Piccadilly; My Fair Lady, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane/UK tour) completes the cast as the incomparable compere.