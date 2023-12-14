Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

In the 1990s, Strut & Fret were the darlings of both the London and Edinburgh fringe, with five-star reviews and sell-out audiences. In 1999, they staged their swansong, Look Behind You by Daniel Wain, at the Tabard Theatre, Chiswick. It was an artistic and commercial hit, with the script published by Josef Weinberger and subsequently staged by other theatre companies across the UK.

Now, 25 years later, both Strut & Fret and Look Behind You are back, and at the Tabard again! Look Behind You follows the ups, and largely downs, of a professional theatre company staging the stock panto Dick Whittington in a godforsaken seaside town. While the ‘happy-ever-after’ panto plays onstage, we see the behind-the-scenes reality. The Britannia Theatre is falling down. Nothing works. There’s no money, no support, no hope. This is the end of the road, the end of the pier. The developers and foreign investors are circling…

See the first look photos of rehearsals for the show below.

Look Behind You is at Theatre at the Tabard from Wednesday 17 January - 3 February 2024.

Photo Credits: Marc Brenner (who directed the original production back in 1999!)