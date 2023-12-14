Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

The show runs at the Theatre at the Tabard next year (from 17th January to 3rd February

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 1 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 2 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 3 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording
Photos: First Look at CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at the Royal Festival Hall Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY at the Royal Festival Hall

In the 1990s, Strut & Fret were the darlings of both the London and Edinburgh fringe, with five-star reviews and sell-out audiences.  In 1999, they staged their swansong, Look Behind You by Daniel Wain, at the Tabard Theatre, Chiswick. It was an artistic and commercial hit, with the script published by Josef Weinberger and subsequently staged by other theatre companies across the UK.

Now, 25 years later, both Strut & Fret and Look Behind You are back, and at the Tabard again! Look Behind You follows the ups, and largely downs, of a professional theatre company staging the stock panto Dick Whittington in a godforsaken seaside town.  While the ‘happy-ever-after’ panto plays onstage, we see the behind-the-scenes reality. The Britannia Theatre is falling down. Nothing works. There’s no money, no support, no hope.  This is the end of the road, the end of the pier. The developers and foreign investors are circling…

See the first look photos of rehearsals for the show below.

Look Behind You is at Theatre at the Tabard from Wednesday 17 January - 3 February 2024.

Photo Credits: Marc Brenner (who directed the original production back in 1999!)

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Pistachio & Oliver Redpath

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
The company

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Annabel Miller & Daniel Wain

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Caroline Ross, Stephen Pratt & Annabel Miller

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
Cait Hart Dyke & Mia Skytte

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard
The company

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard

Photos: First Look at Strut & Fret's LOOK BEHIND YOU at Theatre at the Tabard


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Crossroads Live Donates £100,000 To Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity Photo
Crossroads Live Donates £100,000 To Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Crossroads Live has announced a major new partnership with the Tick Tock Club, part of Great Ormond Street Hospital, donating £100,000 over the next four years to Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity (GOSH Charity).

2
MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Will Come to Ci Photo
MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN 80TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT Will Come to Cinemas in the UK and Ireland

The star-studded My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert will be screened in more than 400 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 14 February and 18 February 2024.

3
Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024 Photo
Royal Albert Hall Adds GHOSTBUSTERS to its Films In Concert Series for 2024

The beloved ‘80s sci-fi comedy, Ghostbusters, will join the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert programme to celebrate the movie’s 40th anniversary.

4
Save up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUE Photo
Save up to 75% on Cabaret Extravaganza LA CLIQUE

London, get ready to party! 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Tickets From Just £25 for State Ballet of Georgia's SWAN LAKETickets From Just £25 for State Ballet of Georgia's SWAN LAKE
Review: DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond TheatreReview: DICK WHITTINGTON, Richmond Theatre
Imelda Staunton: Indhu Rubasingham is Imelda Staunton: Indhu Rubasingham is "the Right Person for the Job"
Indhu Rubasingham Appointed Director of the National TheatreIndhu Rubasingham Appointed Director of the National Theatre

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed! Video
Photos/First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You