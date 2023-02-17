Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre

The production begins performances tonight, Friday 17 February.

Feb. 17, 2023  

All new photos have been released of Sheridan Smith in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre, as the production begins performances tonight, Friday 17 February.

Shirley Valentine is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.

Photo Credit: John Wilson

Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre
Sheridan Smith as Shirley Valentine

Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre
Sheridan Smith as Shirley Valentine





Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Photo
Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
The full cast has been announced for 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS Photo
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS
Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck tackles the new role of director for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
All new photos have been released from UK and Ireland tour of Heathers the Musical. Heathers the Musical opened in Windsor this week and will visit cities throughout the UK and Ireland.
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tour to Close Early Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS Tour to Close Early
The UK tour of Steel Magnolias is to end three months earlier than planned.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's TheatrePhotos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre
February 17, 2023

All new photos have been released of Sheridan Smith in Willy Russell’s SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York’s Theatre, as the production begins performances tonight, Friday 17 February.
Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at SonningFull Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
February 17, 2023

The full cast has been announced for 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
Photos: First Look at Daniel Rigby as The Maniac in ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHISTPhotos: First Look at Daniel Rigby as The Maniac in ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST
February 17, 2023

With rehearsals starting next week for the first major London revival of Dario Fo and Franco Rame’s riotous Accidental Death of an Anarchist in 20 years, in a new adaptation by comedian, writer, and actor Tom Basden (BB1 Here We Go and ITV’s Plebs), the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre release new images of Daniel Rigby as The Maniac.
Omnibus Theatre and Collide Announce the World Première of THE WOMAN WHO TURNED INTO A TREEOmnibus Theatre and Collide Announce the World Première of THE WOMAN WHO TURNED INTO A TREE
February 17, 2023

Omnibus Theatre and Collide have announced the world première of Lisa Langseth's The Woman Who Turned Into a Tree. Emily Louizou directs Bathsheba Piepe in this new play - opening on 6 April, with previews from 4 April, and running until 22 April.
Aurora Orchestra and Southbank Centre Announced For PrintworksAurora Orchestra and Southbank Centre Announced For Printworks
February 17, 2023

This March, Aurora Orchestra will illuminate one of classical music's most recognisable works – Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 – presenting it in two radically contrasting ways, conceived for two of London's best-known venues – Printworks London and the Southbank Centre. Each event features a new music commission from one of the UK's most exciting young composers.      
share