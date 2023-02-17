Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre

All new photos have been released of Sheridan Smith in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre, as the production begins performances tonight, Friday 17 February.

Shirley Valentine is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.