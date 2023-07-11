Photos: First Look at Sam Palladio and Lizzie Wofford in OKLAHOMA! at the Wyndham's Theatre

See the all-new production photos here.

By: Jul. 11, 2023

All new production images have been released for Oklahoma! at the Wyndham’s Theatre featuring newly cast Sam Palladio (Curley McLain) and Lizzie Wofford (Gertie Cummings).

Check out the photos below!

Forget what you think it is… this is Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! as you’ve never seen it before – re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Winner of the Tony and Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, Daniel Fish's bold interpretation recently enjoyed a sold-out run at the Young Vic following sold-out runs in New York and across the U.S. on tour.

Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Anoushka Lucas, Patrick Vaill

Anoushka Lucas, Sam Palladio

Anoushka Lucas, Sam Palladio

Lizzie Wofford, Davis King-Yombo

Oklahoma!

Paige Peddie

Patrick Vaill

Sam Palladio

Sam Palladio, Patrick Davis



