Photos: First Look at Sam Palladio and Lizzie Wofford in OKLAHOMA! at the Wyndham's Theatre

All new production images have been released for Oklahoma! at the Wyndham’s Theatre featuring newly cast Sam Palladio (Curley McLain) and Lizzie Wofford (Gertie Cummings).

Forget what you think it is… this is Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! as you’ve never seen it before – re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century. Winner of the Tony and Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, Daniel Fish's bold interpretation recently enjoyed a sold-out run at the Young Vic following sold-out runs in New York and across the U.S. on tour.

Oklahoma! tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America. Eighty years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this visionary production is funny and sexy, provocative and probing, without changing a word of the text.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner