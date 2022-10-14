Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION in Rehearsal at Soho Theatre

The show opens on 2 November at Soho Theatre.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Nathan Ellis' play Super High Resolution is rehearsing in London ahead of its World Premiere on 2 November. Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the cast is Jasmine Blackborow, Catherine Cusack, Hayley Carmichael, Lj Johnson, Lewis Shepherd and Leah Whitaker.

Check out photos from the rehearsals below!

Super High Resolution is a fast paced, darkly funny play about being a doctor in the NHS and the limits of anyone's ability to care for other people. The play was a finalist for the Verity Bargate Award.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Catherine Cusack and LJ Johnson

Catherine Cusack

Blanche McIntyre and Nathan Ellis

Blanche McIntyre

Hayley Carmichael

Jasmine Blackborow & Leah Whitaker

Jasmine Blackborow and Catherine Cusack

Jasmine Blackborow and Leah Whitaker

Jasmine Blackborow

Jasmine Blackborow

Leah Whitaker

Lewis Shepherd and Jasmine Blackborow

Lewis Shepherd

LJ Johnson

Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis

