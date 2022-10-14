Photos: First Look at SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION in Rehearsal at Soho Theatre

Nathan Ellis' play Super High Resolution is rehearsing in London ahead of its World Premiere on 2 November. Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the cast is Jasmine Blackborow, Catherine Cusack, Hayley Carmichael, Lj Johnson, Lewis Shepherd and Leah Whitaker.

Check out photos from the rehearsals below!



Super High Resolution is a fast paced, darkly funny play about being a doctor in the NHS and the limits of anyone's ability to care for other people. The play was a finalist for the Verity Bargate Award.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray