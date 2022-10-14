Photos: First Look at SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION in Rehearsal at Soho Theatre
The show opens on 2 November at Soho Theatre.
Nathan Ellis' play Super High Resolution is rehearsing in London ahead of its World Premiere on 2 November. Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the cast is Jasmine Blackborow, Catherine Cusack, Hayley Carmichael, Lj Johnson, Lewis Shepherd and Leah Whitaker.
Check out photos from the rehearsals below!
Super High Resolution is a fast paced, darkly funny play about being a doctor in the NHS and the limits of anyone's ability to care for other people. The play was a finalist for the Verity Bargate Award.
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Catherine Cusack and LJ Johnson
Blanche McIntyre and Nathan Ellis
Jasmine Blackborow & Leah Whitaker
Jasmine Blackborow and Catherine Cusack
Jasmine Blackborow and Leah Whitaker
Leah Whitaker
Lewis Shepherd and Jasmine Blackborow
Lewis Shepherd
LJ Johnson
Nathan Ellis
Nathan Ellis