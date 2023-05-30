Photos: First Look at Rehearsal for POSSESSION at the Arcola Theatre

The world première of Sasha Hails’ debut stage play opens on 19 June

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Photo 4 Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

The world première of Sasha Hails’ debut stage play, Possession, directed by Oscar Pearce is currently in rehearsal.  Completing the Arcola summer season in Studio 1, this powerful new play interweaves the stories of four mothers across continents and time, through colonial and contemporary Democratic Republic of Congo, and Victorian and present-day London.

Oscar Pearce directs – Sarah Amankwah as Kasambayi, Diany Bandza as Hope, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Alice Young/Alice Seeley Harris, and Milo Twomey as John Dent/John Harris. The production opens on 19 June, with previews from 15 June, and runs until 15 July.

See the new rehearsal photos below. Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
(c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Diany Bandza (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Diany Bandza (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Diany Bandza & Sarah Amankwah (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Diany Bandza (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Diany Bandza & Sarah Amankwah (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
The cast (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Dorothea Myer-Bennett & Milo Twomey (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Dorothea Myer-Bennett (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Dorothea Myer-Bennett Diany Bandza & Sarah Amankwah (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
The cast (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
The cast(c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Milo Twomey & Sarah Amankwah (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
(c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
(c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
Oscar Pearce (c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
(c) Alex Brenner

Show of the Week: Tickets From £30 for WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION
The cast (c) Alex Brenner



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for 42ND STREET at Sadlers Wells Photo
Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway’s newest show… and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

Review: HEAD FIRST ACROBATS: GODZ AND ARRR WE THERE YET?!, Brighton Spiegeltent Photo
Review: HEAD FIRST ACROBATS: GODZ AND ARRR WE THERE YET?!, Brighton Spiegeltent

Nudity, profanity and hilarity: Head First Acrobats present a new holy trinity in Godz as well as an exciting children's show in Arrr We There Yet?!

CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden Peoples Theatre in June Photo
CHEESY CHEESY CATCHY MOUSEY to Play Camden People's Theatre in June

Cheesy Cheesy Catchy Mousey will run Friday 23rd - Sunday 25th June, 7pm at Camden People's Theatre.

Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!

What do you get when you have a ballet dancer who dreams of making it professionally and showing the world that guys can dance too?  You have a real-life Billy Elliot story, which is happening to someone who played the titular role of Billy on the West End back home in the UK, and is now here in the US studying and training in professional ballet making his dancing dreams a reality! Not only does he dance, but he has done a few acting roles as well and even participated in a professional opera as a dancer. He is taking the role, and making it his real-life story!   At the end of the musical, we see Billy leaving his home and family to head off for training at the Royal Ballet School, so this is like getting to see the story continue beyond the stage!  Broadway World Detroit got a chance to catch up with Brodie Donougher, the last person to play the role of Billy, and see what he’s up to since his days on the West End stage 7 years ago!


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Photos: First Look at Rehearsal for POSSESSION at the Arcola TheatrePhotos: First Look at Rehearsal for POSSESSION at the Arcola Theatre
Summer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for 42ND STREET at Sadler's WellsSummer Theatre Sale: Tickets from £25 for 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells
Phoenix Dance Theatre Awarded Funding From Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023Phoenix Dance Theatre Awarded Funding From Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023
The Lowry Announces Four New Partner CompaniesThe Lowry Announces Four New Partner Companies

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You