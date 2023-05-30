Photos: First Look at Rehearsal for POSSESSION at the Arcola Theatre

The world première of Sasha Hails’ debut stage play, Possession, directed by Oscar Pearce is currently in rehearsal. Completing the Arcola summer season in Studio 1, this powerful new play interweaves the stories of four mothers across continents and time, through colonial and contemporary Democratic Republic of Congo, and Victorian and present-day London.

Oscar Pearce directs – Sarah Amankwah as Kasambayi, Diany Bandza as Hope, Dorothea Myer-Bennett as Alice Young/Alice Seeley Harris, and Milo Twomey as John Dent/John Harris. The production opens on 19 June, with previews from 15 June, and runs until 15 July.

See the new rehearsal photos below. Photo Credit: Alex Brenner