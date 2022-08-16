Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Polka Theatre's BIG DREAMS Festival

Running from 24 – 28 August, this is a festival curated by Polka Theatre which showcases and celebrates Early Years Theatre.

Aug. 16, 2022  

All new photos have been released from Polka Theatre's brand new early years theatre festival, Big Dreams.

Running from 24 - 28 August, this is a festival curated by Polka Theatre which showcases and celebrates Early Years Theatre by leading UK and International companies. The Festival includes inspiring shows for children and fascinating talks and workshops for artists and industry professionals.

This inaugural festival is also part of Mapping, a Creative Europe funded programme which explores the aesthetics of performing arts for Early Years.

BIG DREAMS has an exciting programme of events, including two productions from international theatre companies, Branar and Theater Tre from Ireland and Sweden respectively. Alongside 5 productions for Early Years audiences, there is also an opportunity for students, peers and industry professionals to network and build on new skills in the varied programme of workshops and talks. These include a live interview with award-winning freelance artist and dramaturg, Sarah Argent, an insightful look into creating accessible working environments with Second Hand Dance, and a clowning workshop with Branar's Miquel Barcelo.

Photo Credit: Summer Dean, Zoe Manders, and Ali Wright

Photos: First Look at Polka Theatre's BIG DREAMS Festival

