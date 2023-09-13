Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse

Performances run through 14 October 2023.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Following their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August, POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL has transferred to The Large at Southwark Playhouse Borough for a limited run through 14 October 2023.

Check out all new photos below! 

After five sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe, globally acclaimed comedy company POLICE COPS are back with a new version of their first ever musical. Featuring a brand-new score written by Brit Award winning Ben Adams (Eugenius! The Musical), the Police Cops are bringing their fast paced, action packed physical comedy back to the stage in their biggest show yet.

Creators Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe are joined by Melinda Orengo and Natassia Bustamante. The cast is completed by Mychele Lebrun and Ben Lancaster. 

Rookie Police Cop Jimmy Johnson joined the force to protect and serve... But now Jimmy’s in deep, partnered up with a renegade Police Cop and leaned on by a racist Chief. With guns loaded and safety catches off, Jimmy’s on a freewheeling adventure from the mean streets of America to Mexico, where destiny awaits in the form of grizzled ex-Police Cop Juanita Gonzalez.

The creative team is Rich Morris (Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations), Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting), Charlie Smith (Sound) and Pearson Casting (Casting Director). 

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Melinda Orengo, Tom Roe, Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson, Natassia Bustamante

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Tom Roe, Zachary Hunt

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Tom Roe, Zachary Hunt

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Nathan Parkinson, Zachary Hunt

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Melinda Orengo

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Tom Roe

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Zachary Hunt, Melinda Orengo

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Zachary Hunt, Natassia Bustamante

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Zachary Hunt, Natassia Bustamante

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Zachary Hunt

Photos: First Look at POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse
Zachary Hunt




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
LEGEND - THE MUSIC OF BOB MARLEY Comes to the West End Next Week Photo
LEGEND - THE MUSIC OF BOB MARLEY Comes to the West End Next Week

Legend - The Music of Bob Marley is an unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza. Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, and a supremely talented cast. Learn more about the musical here!

2
Kay Mellors Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor Faye Photo
Kay Mellor's Final Play, THE SYNDICATE, to be Directed by her Daughter, Gaynor Faye

The world premiere of Kay Mellor’s final stage play, The Syndicate, tours the UK for 15 weeks from April to July next year.

3
National Theatre Celebrates 60 Years With Free Tickets for 16–25-Year-Olds Photo
National Theatre Celebrates 60 Years With Free Tickets for 16–25-Year-Olds

As the National Theatre prepares to mark 60 years of entertaining and inspiring audiences around the world on 22 October, a birthday present of 3,600 free tickets, 60 tickets for 60 performances in October, will be available for 16–25-year-olds to book for productions on the South Bank and in the West End. Learn more about the initiative and how to get tickets here!

4
Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director Photo
Catherine Mallyon to Step Down as RSC Executive Director

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced that Catherine Mallyon will step down as Executive Director, leaving the Company at Christmas 2023, after eleven years in post. Catherine’s final day will be Friday 22 December. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO

Recommended For You