Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME

George Jackson conducts Puccini's great tragedy

By: Jul. 20, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 4 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander

Photos have been released of the new production of Puccini's La bohème by Opera Holland Park with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa and the City of London Sinfonia and the Opera Holland Park Chorus.

Passion and precarity, love and friendship, jealousy and loyalty, youth and experience. Puccini’s evergreen group portrait of artists and grisettes in the Quartier Latin brings the bustle and romance of Paris to Holland Park. Mimì and Rodolfo meet on Christmas Eve and fall instantly in love, toasting their future together in the Café Momus. But poverty and disease are a present danger that they and their friends must eventually negotiate.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Adam Gilbert & Katie Bird

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Adam Gilbert & Katie Bird

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Adam Gilbert & Katie Bird

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Adam Gilbert

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Adam Gilbert, Barnaby Rea and Ross Ramgobin

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Barnaby Rea and Harry Thatcher

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
The chorus

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
The cast and chorus

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
The cast and chorus

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Elizabeth Karani

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Elizabeth Karani

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Elizabeth Karani

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Elizabeth Karani

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Katie Bird

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Phillip Costovski

Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME
Ross Ramgobin



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tickets from £24 for THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium Photo
Tickets from £24 for THE WIZARD OF OZ at the London Palladium

Tickets from just £24 for The Wizard Of Oz-book now!

2
Video: Watch Mason Alexander Park Perform I Dont Care Much Photo
Video: Watch Mason Alexander Park Perform 'I Don't Care Much'

Watch Watch Mason Alexander Park sing 'I Don't Care Much' in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club!

3
Review Roundup: DR SEMMELWEIS, Starring Mark Rylance Photo
Review Roundup: DR SEMMELWEIS, Starring Mark Rylance

Read the reviews for Dr Semmelweis at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

4
Video: Lauren Drew Sings ‘This Is Not Love’ From LIZZIE Photo
Video: Lauren Drew Sings ‘This Is Not Love’ From LIZZIE

Witness the talent of Lauren Drew as she delivers a performance of 'This Is Not Love' in the true crime punk rock musical, LIZZIE. Get ready to be captivated by Drew's electrifying vocals and immerse yourself in the thrilling world of LIZZIE filled with passion, intensity, and unforgettable music.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

A STRANGE LOOP Announces Post-Show Conversations for Ticket HoldersA STRANGE LOOP Announces Post-Show Conversations for Ticket Holders
Full Cast Announced for the Return of THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN at the National TheatreFull Cast Announced for the Return of THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN at the National Theatre
Save Up To 53% on THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at the Southbank CentreSave Up To 53% on THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at the Southbank Centre
Anniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera HouseAnniversary Programme Announced for The Australian Ballet's Summer Season at the Royal Opera House

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You