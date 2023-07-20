Photos: First Look at Opera Holland Park's New Production of LA BOHÈME

Photos have been released of the new production of Puccini's La bohème by Opera Holland Park with an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa and the City of London Sinfonia and the Opera Holland Park Chorus.

Passion and precarity, love and friendship, jealousy and loyalty, youth and experience. Puccini’s evergreen group portrait of artists and grisettes in the Quartier Latin brings the bustle and romance of Paris to Holland Park. Mimì and Rodolfo meet on Christmas Eve and fall instantly in love, toasting their future together in the Café Momus. But poverty and disease are a present danger that they and their friends must eventually negotiate.

See the photos below.

Photo Credit: Craig Fuller