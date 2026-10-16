Photos: First Look at MARTIN GUERRE at The Old Vic
The production runs for five weeks only, through October 31, marking one of the final shows in Artistic Director Matthew Warchus's farewell season at the venue.
You can now get a look at production photos of The Old Vic's Martin Guerre. Martin Guerre comes from Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, the creators of Les Misérables.
The Old Vic's new staging is described as an all-new version of the Olivier Award-winning musical, featuring new lyrics and new folk-inflected orchestrations, presented as a semi-staged production in an immersive staging in the round.
The production runs for five weeks only, through October 31, marking one of the final shows in Artistic Director Matthew Warchus's farewell season at the venue.
Photo credit: Helen Maybanks
The company
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