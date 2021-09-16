Photos: First Look at MAMMA MIA! as it Reopens in London

All new production images have been released of the cast of Mamma Mia! who began performances when the show reopened in the West End on 25 August 2021 at the Novello Theatre. Mamma Mia!, now in its 23rd year, is currently booking until 2 April 2022.

Mazz Murray leads the cast as Donna, Richard Trinder as Sam, Neil Moors as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, and Sophie Matthew as Lisa. They are joined by Josie Benson as Tanya, Gemma Goggin as Rosie, Emma Mullen as Sophie, Jack Danson as Sky, Tegan Bannister as Ali, Michael Nelson as Eddie and Alexandros Beshonges as Pepper, with Natalie Langston playing the role of Donna at certain performances.



MAMMA MIA! is Judy Craymer's ingenious vision of staging the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise. Mamma Mia! has been seen live on stage by over 65 million people across the world and turned into two record-breaking movies - MAMMA MIA! The Movie and MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again. With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. Mamma Mia! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East & Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal.