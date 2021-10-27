Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MAGIC GOES WRONG, Now Playing at the Apollo Theatre

Magic Goes Wrong will have its Gala Night on 2 November at the Apollo Theatre, and run through 27 February 2022.

Oct. 27, 2021  

A selection of production images from Magic Goes Wrong, the Olivier nominated box office hit created by Mischief and Magic legends Penn & Teller, have been released today!

Magic Goes Wrong will have its Gala Night on 2 November at the Apollo Theatre, and run through 27 February 2022.

Check out the photos below!

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of moderately skilled and accident-prone magicians presenting a charity fundraiser. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target! Created with Magic legends Penn & Teller, this evening of grand illusion with breath-taking tricks and typical Mischief comedy will tickle your funny bones and fill you with wonder. Magic Goes Wrong opened to critical acclaim and was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy at the 2020 Olivier Awards.

Magic Goes Wrong is written by Penn Jillette, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields & Teller, directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with Sound Design by Paul Groothuis and Video & Projection Design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the Magic Consultant. The Composer is Steve Brown, alongside Movement Director Ali James with Additional Material & Associate Direction by Hannah Sharkey.

Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, Kevin McCollum and JJ Abrams.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

