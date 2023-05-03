Photos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN Released

Rehearsals began today (3 May 2023) for the West End premiere of Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman. To mark the start of rehearsals, a set of specially commissioned photographs of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton by acclaimed British photographer Rankin have been released.

Lily Allen plays Katurian, a writer in a police state who is interrogated about the content of her short stories and their similarities to several murders occurring in the town. Steve Pemberton plays Tupolski with Paul Kaye as Ariel and Matthew Tennyson as Michal.

The cast is completed by Rebecca Lee (Mother and understudy Katurian), Daniel Millar (Father and understudy Ariel and Tupolski) Carlotta Di Gregori (understudy Mother) and David Angland (Blind Man and understudy Michal and Father). The role of Child 1 is shared by Ruby Siddle, Madelynne Mills and Sophia Cullingford, and the role of Child 2 is shared by Lexi Anna Scott, Darcy Crosby and Lillie Stocker.

The production will run at the Duke of York Theatre in London from 10 June to 2 September 2023, with a press night on 21 June. This West End premiere of The Pillowman is directed by Matthew Dunster..