Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN Released

The production will run at the Duke of York Theatre in London from 10 June to 2 September 2023.

May. 03, 2023  

Rehearsals began today (3 May 2023) for the West End premiere of Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman. To mark the start of rehearsals, a set of specially commissioned photographs of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton by acclaimed British photographer Rankin have been released.

Check out the photos below!

Lily Allen plays Katurian, a writer in a police state who is interrogated about the content of her short stories and their similarities to several murders occurring in the town. Steve Pemberton plays Tupolski with Paul Kaye as Ariel and Matthew Tennyson as Michal.

The cast is completed by Rebecca Lee (Mother and understudy Katurian), Daniel Millar (Father and understudy Ariel and Tupolski) Carlotta Di Gregori (understudy Mother) and David Angland (Blind Man and understudy Michal and Father). The role of Child 1 is shared by Ruby Siddle, Madelynne Mills and Sophia Cullingford, and the role of Child 2 is shared by Lexi Anna Scott, Darcy Crosby and Lillie Stocker.

The production will run at the Duke of York Theatre in London from 10 June to 2 September 2023, with a press night on 21 June. This West End premiere of The Pillowman is directed by Matthew Dunster..




Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE? Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of THE MOTIVE AND THE CUE?
What did the critics think of Jack Thorne's new play The Motive and the Cue, which has now opened at the National Theatre?
Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos an Photo
Photos/Video: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
New dates have been added to the UK Tour at Derby Theatre (12-16 September), Bromley Churchill Theatre (21-23 September), Eastbourne Devonshire Park Theatre (26-30 September) and Liverpool Playhouse (10-14 October, the same week the Labour Party Conference is in Liverpool).
PEAKY BLINDERS Returns to the Birmingham Hippodrome This Month Photo
PEAKY BLINDERS Returns to the Birmingham Hippodrome This Month
Rambert and Birmingham Hippodrome’s dance theatre show, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is back by popular demand at Birmingham Hippodrome between Tuesday 23 and Saturday 27 May.
Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL Photo
Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023
Centre Stage London have announced the full cast and creative team for their Summer production of the Olivier Award winning musical Our House by Tim Firth, with Music & Lyrics by Madness.

More Hot Stories For You


Kacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park TheatreKacey Ainsworth Joins the Cast Of LEAVES OF GLASS at the Park Theatre
May 3, 2023

Kacey Ainsworth has joined the cast of 'Leaves of Glass' at Park Theatre.
Photos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN ReleasedPhotos: Rankin Portraits of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton in THE PILLOWMAN Released
May 3, 2023

Rehearsals began today (3 May 2023) for the West End premiere of Martin McDonagh’s Olivier Award-winning The Pillowman. To mark the start of rehearsals, a set of specially commissioned photographs of Lily Allen and Steve Pemberton by acclaimed British photographer Rankin have been released.
Cast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONESCast and Creative Team Revealed For the UK Premiere of TAMBO & BONES
May 3, 2023

Theatre Royal Stratford East and Actors Touring Company today announce lead cast and creatives for the UK premiere of Tambo & Bones by award-winning US playwright Dave Harris.
Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023Centre Stage London Reveals Full Cast and Creative Team For OUR HOUSE THE MADNESS MUSICAL in Summer 2023
May 3, 2023

Centre Stage London have announced the full cast and creative team for their Summer production of the Olivier Award winning musical Our House by Tim Firth, with Music & Lyrics by Madness.
Cast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This SummerCast Revealed for FURY AND ELYSIUM at The Other Palace Studio This Summer
May 3, 2023

Queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium has announced the cast for its run at The Other Palace Studio this summer, immersing audiences in Weimar-era Berlin and the fight for artistic revolution against the backdrop of the rise of fascism. 
share